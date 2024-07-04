US Independence Day 2024: What’s open and closed across United States on July 4? Check details

Independence Day in the United States marks the annual observance of the nation's founding, specifically commemorating the Continental Congress's adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

According to a report from NBC New York, certain stores might remain open while others could operate with reduced hours. Take a look:

Postal services FedEx offices will operate with adjusted hours, with some locations closed and no delivery or pickup services available. UPS will close some of its stores and suspend daily pickup and delivery services. UPS Express Critical service will continue unaffected by these changes.

Banks On Independence Day, the majority of banks will be closed. However, certain online banking services and ATMs will remain operational. Regular mail delivery and PO Box services will not be provided, as all USPS post office facilities will be closed on July 4th. Priority Mail Express will be the only USPS service available on holidays.

Stock market On Independence Day, the stock market will be closed, and both schools and federal agencies will also observe closures. The Arizona Motor Vehicle Division will also be closed. However, major retailer Walmart plans to keep its doors open for regular business hours on July 4th.

Here is a comprehensive list of retail stores detailing their operating hours for Independence Day:

Grocery stores Walmart: Open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Convenience Stores and Pharmacies:

Casey's: Open from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Food 4 Less: Open regular hours.

Jewel-Osco: Open regular hours.

CVS: Open regular hours.

Speedway: Open regular hours.

Cermak Fresh Market: Open regular hours.

Kroger: Open regular hours.

Meijer: Open regular hours.

Sam's Club: Closing at 6:00 p.m.

Tony's Fresh Market: Open regular hours.

Publix: Open regular hours.

Mariano's: Open regular hours.

Ace Hardware Apple: Open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Barnes and Noble: Hours may vary by location.

Best Buy: Open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Big Lots: Open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Dillard's: Open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Dollar General: Open during normal business hours.

Family Dollar: Open during normal business hours.

HomeGoods: Open during normal business hours.

IKEA: Closing at 6:00 p.m.

JOANN: Closing at 7:00 p.m.

JCPenney: Open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Lowe's: Most stores close at 8:00 p.m.

Macy's: Most stores close at 7:00 p.m.

Marshalls: Open during normal business hours.

Michaels: Open during normal business hours.

Menards: Most stores close at 8:00 p.m.