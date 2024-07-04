US Independence Day 2024: Banks, post offices, and US stock exchanges will remain closed on July 4.

Americans will celebrate US Independence Day on July 4. Since the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence on this date in 1776, July 4 has been a significant federal holiday in the United States. It marks the day the American colonies achieved independence from British rule. The day is celebrated yearly with parades, fireworks, carnivals, fairs, political speeches, and various ceremonies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Major government-regulated or aided operations, including banking and post offices, will remain closed on July 4 in observance of US Independence Day 2024. There were also concerns about whether the stock market in the United States would be open or closed on this occasion.

Will banks remain closed today? US Independence Day 2024 falls on July 4, a federal holiday, meaning major banking operations nationwide will be closed for the day. No major bank, including Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist, CitiBank, and JPMorgan Chase, will be opened today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Will NASDAQ and New York Stock Exchange be opened on July 4? According to a USA Today report, NASDAQ will be closed on July 4, with all trading halted for the day. Trading will resume on July 5 during regular hours. Similarly, the New York Stock Exchange will also be closed on the Fourth of July. It closed early on Wednesday, July 3, and will resume operations on July 5.

When will US Stock exchange remain shut in the coming days? After July 4, the US stock markets will be closed on Labor Day, September 2, and Thanksgiving in November. Additionally, the markets will be shut down on Christmas, as these are all festive occasions in the United States.

Will post offices open today? Post offices will be closed on July 4, and mail delivery, caller service, and Post Office Box service will not be available on US Independence Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!