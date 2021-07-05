Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Elon Musk tweets 'Bless America' with this unseen picture

Elon Musk tweets 'Bless America' with this unseen picture

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk
1 min read . 01:16 PM IST Livemint

  • American Independence Day is observed on July 4 and is also called the Fourth of July

The multibillionaire Elon Musk tweeted "Bless America" with a younger picture of himself along with a "Happy 4th to all!" post. American Independence Day is observed on July 4 and is also called the Fourth of July. The date marks the annual celebration of nationhood in the United States.

This year marks the 245th anniversary of the freedom of the thirteen American colonies from British colonial rule.

Elon Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 28, 1971. He went on to attend the Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, and the University of Pennsylvania. Mr Musk was accepted to Stanford's PhD programme but dropped out after two days. After being rejected for a role at Netscape, he started Zip2, the web software company that would go on to make him a millionaire.

