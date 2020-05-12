US, India and others discuss prevention of global health crises, accountability

NEW DELHI: Collaboration among countries to prevent future global health crises, need for transparency, importance of a rules-based international order, and the post covid-19 world order were among the issues discussed by foreign ministers of India, US, Japan, Australia, Israel, Brazil and South Korea during a video conference on Monday.

The call was initiated at the request of the US and brought together countries seen sharing similar views on subjects like the post covid-19 world order. It also discussed “resilience in supply chains" or the need to cut dependence on only one country for supplies ie China, two people familiar with the matter said.

This is the first interaction of its kind in this format though India has been holding conversations bilaterally with many countries.

In the past, India has also had conversations in the trilateral format with the US and Japan on one hand and Japan and Australia on the other.

This first meeting of the seven countries seems to hint at a possible realignment of forces in a post covid-19 world. According to analysts, US-China tensions over the origin of the pandemic is likely to see a small group of middle powers emerging to provide leadership on global issues around whom other countries could coalesce.

In a readout, the US State Department said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his counterparts stressed on "transparency" and "accountability in combatting the covid-19 pandemic and in addressing its causes."

"They also discussed collaboration toward preventing future global health crises, reaffirming the importance of the rules-based international order," it said.

The US has blamed China for the spread of covid-19, accusing it of suppressing vital information about the SARS-CoV2 virus that causes the dreaded disease.

Last month, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would stop its funding to the World Health Organization that has been blamed for going slow on declaring covid-19 a pandemic, seemingly at China’s instance. There have also been calls from the US for a probe into how the diseases became a pandemic, a demand seconded by Australia.

In a Twitter post, Australia's department of foreign affairs and trade said foreign minister "@MarisePayne had productive talks overnight with @ernestofaraujo (Brazil), @DrSJaishankar (India), @Israel_katz (Israel), @moteging (Japan), @MOFAkr_eng (South Korea) and @SecPompeo (US) as we work together to overcome #COVID19."

"Transparency & learning the lessons of this pandemic are critical to prevent future global health crises," it added.

Japan too in its statement called for the need for "each country to share information and insights in a free, transparent, and timely manner" -- seen as a pointed call to China to be more forthcoming with information about the origins of the SARS-CoV2 virus.

Japanese foreign minister Motegi Toshimitsu recognised the need for cooperation among countries to tackle the spread of covid-19 and "pointed out the growing importance of coordination among the international community, particularly among relevant countries," the Japanese foreign ministry statement said.

"Furthermore, he (Motegi) stated that...it is also important to tackle various challenges, bearing in mind the state of the international order after the situation winds down," the Japanese statement said in a reference to the post covid-19 world order.

Motegi also spoke of the need to "provide assistance from a mid- to long-term perspective to developing countries with vulnerable healthcare systems," the statement added referring to the large number of small countries that were struggling to cope with the after effects of the pandemic.

In his remarks, Brazil's foriegn minister Ernesto Araújo said Monday's talks among a group of “major democracies" focussed on "the impacts of the pandemic and reflect on the future of the international system."

Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz in a Twitter post said he had joined "a video conference on the COVID-19 crisis with other Foreign Ministers, initiated by US Sec of State SecPompeo."

"I presented Israel’s exit strategy and groundbreaking achievements in tackling the virus. We agreed to continue dialogue and cooperation between us," he added.

