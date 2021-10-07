NEW DELHI : The US and India are in agreement on Afghanistan and Washington appreciates New Delhi’s concerns about the potential of terrorism from Afghanistan spilling out into South Asia including India, US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday.

The comments come after Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar last week indicated New Delhi’s disquiet with the US not sharing all details of its 2020 agreement signed with the Taliban, which allowed American troops to exit from Afghanistan after a two decade long stay. The US pulled out all its troops from the country on 31 August 2021.

In New Delhi, Sherman who met Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Jaishankar on Wednesday, said

“The US and India are absolutely of one mind and one approach when it comes to Afghanistan." Both sides shared views regularly, she said, on the situation in the country that was taken over by the Pakistan-backed Taliban on 15 August. The two countries agreed that the Taliban must create an inclusive government, they must ensure that Afghanistan not be “a safe haven for terrorists," that the Taliban allow those people who want to leave the country to do so, that they subscribe to human rights, that the current dispensation in Kabul be a functioning government. “So we are of like mind with India and virtually with the entire international community," she said adding “indeed we have to see actions… I believe none of us are in a rush for recognition (of the Taliban government) let alone legitimacy."

Sherman’s visit comes just weeks after a three day visit to the US by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which he met with US president Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Modi also attended the first in person summit of the Quad leaders that brought together the heads of governments of India, the US, Japan and Australia.

Underlining the importance of cooperation in counter terrorism, Sherman said that officials of the two countries would be meeting between 26-28 October for a dialogue on the subject. This was one of many exchanges between the two countries. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was to visit the US in the coming days as was India’s defence secretary Ajay Kumar.

“India’s security interests were front and centre" of US priorities in Afghanistan, Sherman said adding later that “over the horizon" measures that the US has said it would undertake were aimed at ensuring a lid was kept on terrorist activity in the region. She however did not give any details of discussions on the US looking for possible bases in the region.

On the subject of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan that was in urgent need of food and medicines, Sherman said the US was keen that help reached the people of the country. But she also stressed that the aid be routed through non-government organizations and the United Nations rather than assistance given as money to the Taliban.

