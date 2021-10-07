‘US, India share similar views on Afghanistan and its potential threat’

“The US and India are absolutely of one mind and one approach when it comes to Afghanistan." Both sides shared views regularly, she said, on the situation in the country that was taken over by the Pakistan-backed Taliban on 15 August. The two countries agreed that the Taliban must create an inclusive government, they must ensure that Afghanistan not be “a safe haven for terrorists," that the Taliban allow those people who want to leave the country to do so, that they subscribe to human rights, that the current dispensation in Kabul be a functioning government. “So we are of like mind with India and virtually with the entire international community," she said adding “indeed we have to see actions… I believe none of us are in a rush for recognition (of the Taliban government) let alone legitimacy."