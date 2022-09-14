US, India share ‘very close’ defence relationship: Pentagon2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 08:43 AM IST
The United States has a very close defence relationship with India, the Pentagon has said.
The Pentagon has stated that India and the United States have a close defence partnership. At the same time, it dismissed questions of the latest joint military drills involving China, Russia and India.