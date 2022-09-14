The Pentagon has stated that India and the United States have a close defence partnership. At the same time, it dismissed questions of the latest joint military drills involving China, Russia and India.

India is a sovereign country and may choose its own partners with whom to conduct exercises, said Pentagon spokesman Brig Gen Patrick Ryder at his news conference on September 13.

A reporter told Ryder that India had taken part in war games with Russia and China, which some people found a little concerning. The reporter was referring to the Vostok military exercise.

The Eastern Military District of Russia's training facilities hosted the multilateral Vostok - 2022 strategic and command exercise from September 1–7, 2022. The contact and coordination between other participating military contingents and observers were the main objectives of the exercise.

Within the seven days, the Indian Army contingent, consisting of soldiers from the 7/8 Gorkha Rifles, engaged in combined manoeuvres, such as firepower drills, combat debates and field training exercises.

Through discussions and tactical exercises, the Indian Army contingent wanted to share real-world experiences, put into reality tested drills, procedures, and practise integrating new technology.

“Certainly, we have appreciated our partnership with India in the region. They're an important partner, as you know. And we'll continue to work closely with them," he said.

“We have a very close partnership and relationship -- defence relationship with India. We obviously will continue to work with India and further develop that relationship," Ryder added.

According to the Pentagon, the US has already made 10 flights into Pakistan using C-17 and C-130 aircraft to transport more than a million pounds of equipment and vital humanitarian supplies to Pakistani citizens who have been afflicted by devastating monsoon rains-related flooding.

The US Agency for International Development's (USAID) initiatives to assist Pakistan in the wake of significant flooding and the humanitarian aid crises there are supported by the Department of Defence (DOD).

(With agency inputs)