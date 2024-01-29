 US: Indian student helps homeless man with food, shelter who later beats him to death with hammer | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 29 2024 15:59:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.00 1.01%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,455.65 1.42%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 622.90 1.63%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.65 3.11%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,162.00 0.19%
Business News/ News / World/  US: Indian student helps homeless man with food, shelter who later beats him to death with hammer
Back Back

US: Indian student helps homeless man with food, shelter who later beats him to death with hammer

 Livemint

A feeling of anger outpoured on social media when it was revealed that Vivek Saini had been helping Julian Faulkner for the past few days

Screengrab of the CCTV footage where the homeless man can be seen killing the Indian man (X)Premium
Screengrab of the CCTV footage where the homeless man can be seen killing the Indian man (X)

In a disturbing incident, a 25-year-old Indian man was brutally beaten to death by a homeless man. The incident occurred in Georgia on January 16th, when the accused identified as Julian Faulkner killed Vivek Saini and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

A feeling of anger outpoured on social media when it was revealed that Vivek Saini had been helping Julian Faulkner for the past few days. The victim had provided the homeless man with food and shelter for the past few days and even gave him a warm jacket to beat the cold.

In the video, the homeless man, who was also a drug addict can be seen smashing Vivek Saini's head with a hammer. The incident took place at the Chevron Food Mart at Snapfinger and Cleveland Road and as per reports, Julian Faulkner struck Saini nearly 50 times.

Why Vivek Saini was murdered?

As per the reports, Vivek Saini and the other employees at the convenience store have been helping Julian Faulkner for the past few days. On the fateful day, Saini asked Faulkner to leave the premises due to safety issues. The Indian student warned that he would be forced to call the police if Faulkner didn't comply.

This might have triggered Faulkner and in that rage, he just started swinging hammer at Vivek Saini. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera at the convenience store. When the police reached the spot, they found Julian Faulkner standing over the body of the Indian student.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the United States and Vivek Saini's parents in Haryana are inconsolable. Saini completed his B.Tech from India before flying to the US two years ago to pursue an MBA.

In the past few years, there has been a dramatic jump in the cases of crime against Indian students in the United States. The experts point out that this is due to the growing economic insecurity among the local population amid dismal rate growth in the North American countries.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 29 Jan 2024, 10:56 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App