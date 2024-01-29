In a disturbing incident, a 25-year-old Indian man was brutally beaten to death by a homeless man. The incident occurred in Georgia on January 16th, when the accused identified as Julian Faulkner killed Vivek Saini and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A feeling of anger outpoured on social media when it was revealed that Vivek Saini had been helping Julian Faulkner for the past few days. The victim had provided the homeless man with food and shelter for the past few days and even gave him a warm jacket to beat the cold.

In the video, the homeless man, who was also a drug addict can be seen smashing Vivek Saini's head with a hammer. The incident took place at the Chevron Food Mart at Snapfinger and Cleveland Road and as per reports, Julian Faulkner struck Saini nearly 50 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why Vivek Saini was murdered? As per the reports, Vivek Saini and the other employees at the convenience store have been helping Julian Faulkner for the past few days. On the fateful day, Saini asked Faulkner to leave the premises due to safety issues. The Indian student warned that he would be forced to call the police if Faulkner didn't comply.

This might have triggered Faulkner and in that rage, he just started swinging hammer at Vivek Saini. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera at the convenience store. When the police reached the spot, they found Julian Faulkner standing over the body of the Indian student.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the United States and Vivek Saini's parents in Haryana are inconsolable. Saini completed his B.Tech from India before flying to the US two years ago to pursue an MBA.

In the past few years, there has been a dramatic jump in the cases of crime against Indian students in the United States. The experts point out that this is due to the growing economic insecurity among the local population amid dismal rate growth in the North American countries.

