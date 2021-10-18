Declines were apparent across multiple categories, but stark in the auto sector, with production of motor vehicles and parts falling 7.2% ‘as shortages of semiconductors continued to hobble operations,’ the Federal Reserve said
Output by US industries fell 1.3% last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday.
Declines were apparent across multiple categories, but stark in the auto sector, with production of motor vehicles and parts falling 7.2% "as shortages of semiconductors continued to hobble operations," the central bank said.