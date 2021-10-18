Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

Premium
Industrial capacity in use declined sharply to 75.2%, a full point lower than in August
1 min read . 08:09 PM IST AFP

Declines were apparent across multiple categories, but stark in the auto sector, with production of motor vehicles and parts falling 7.2% ‘as shortages of semiconductors continued to hobble operations,’ the Federal Reserve said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Output by US industries fell 1.3% last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday.

Output by US industries fell 1.3% last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday.

Declines were apparent across multiple categories, but stark in the auto sector, with production of motor vehicles and parts falling 7.2% "as shortages of semiconductors continued to hobble operations," the central bank said.

Declines were apparent across multiple categories, but stark in the auto sector, with production of motor vehicles and parts falling 7.2% "as shortages of semiconductors continued to hobble operations," the central bank said.

The drop came as a surprise as economists were forecasting a modest increase in industrial production.

The drop came as a surprise as economists were forecasting a modest increase in industrial production.

And after reporting a gain in August that returned total output in the world's largest economy to its pre-pandemic level, the Fed revised the data to instead show a decline.

And after reporting a gain in August that returned total output in the world's largest economy to its pre-pandemic level, the Fed revised the data to instead show a decline.

Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7% last month after a 0.4% drop in August according to the revised data.

Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7% last month after a 0.4% drop in August according to the revised data.

Mining, including oil drilling, plunged 2.3%, while cooler weather contributed to the 3.6% drop in utilities output.

Mining, including oil drilling, plunged 2.3%, while cooler weather contributed to the 3.6% drop in utilities output.

However, the report said some of the declines were due to the impact of Hurricane Ida, which caused flooding and destruction in parts of Louisiana and the northeastern United States.

However, the report said some of the declines were due to the impact of Hurricane Ida, which caused flooding and destruction in parts of Louisiana and the northeastern United States.

"The lingering effects of Hurricane Ida more than accounted for the drop in mining in September; they also contributed 0.3 percentage point to the drop in manufacturing," the report said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

India and Israel to resume free trade talks

Premium

‘Blood, sweat and tears’: Harsh Goenka lauds Indian sta ...

Premium

E-way bill generation steady in first fortnight of Octo ...

Premium

RBI slaps ₹1 cr fine on SBI for non-compliance

"The lingering effects of Hurricane Ida more than accounted for the drop in mining in September; they also contributed 0.3 percentage point to the drop in manufacturing," the report said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

India and Israel to resume free trade talks

Premium

‘Blood, sweat and tears’: Harsh Goenka lauds Indian sta ...

Premium

E-way bill generation steady in first fortnight of Octo ...

Premium

RBI slaps ₹1 cr fine on SBI for non-compliance

"Overall, about 0.6 percentage point of the drop in total industrial production resulted from the impact of the hurricane."

"Overall, about 0.6 percentage point of the drop in total industrial production resulted from the impact of the hurricane."

Despite the declines, total output is 4.6% above September 2020.

Despite the declines, total output is 4.6% above September 2020.

However, industrial capacity in use declined sharply to 75.2%, a full point lower than in August.

However, industrial capacity in use declined sharply to 75.2%, a full point lower than in August.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!