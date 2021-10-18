This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed
1 min read.08:09 PM ISTAFP
Declines were apparent across multiple categories, but stark in the auto sector, with production of motor vehicles and parts falling 7.2% ‘as shortages of semiconductors continued to hobble operations,’ the Federal Reserve said
Output by US industries fell 1.3% last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday.
Declines were apparent across multiple categories, but stark in the auto sector, with production of motor vehicles and parts falling 7.2% "as shortages of semiconductors continued to hobble operations," the central bank said.
