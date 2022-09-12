US inflation expectations dropped in August, says New York Fed2 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 09:50 PM IST
New York Fed’s monthly survey expects US inflation to fell to 2.8% in August in three years, from 3.2% the previous month and 3.6% in June
Consumer expectations for US inflation over the coming years declined sharply in the latest survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, providing policy makers with good news as they battle to curb price pressures.