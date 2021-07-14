The Fed "will ensure that monetary policy will continue to deliver powerful support to the economy until the recovery is complete," he said.
Inflation has surged in recent months, with the annual consumer price index hitting 5.4% in June, the highest, the highest since August 2008.
But Powell and other Fed officials have stuck to their argument that the high rate has been driven mostly by temporary issues related to the struggles to reopen the economy following the pandemic shutdowns and is not a reason to pull back on stimulus efforts.
Many private economists agree, but Powell is likely to face tough questions from members of the House Financial Services Committee in the hearing that begins at 1600 GMT. He is due to appear again Thursday before the Senate Banking Committee.
"Inflation has increased notably and will likely remain elevated in coming months before moderating," Powell said in his prepared testimony.
He cited the impact of supply issues including a global semiconductor shortage that has hindered auto production, and said those factors "should partially reverse as the effects of the bottlenecks unwind."