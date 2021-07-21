US informs Mexico of partial border closure extension: Ministry

US informs Mexico of partial border closure extension: Ministry1 min read . 09:14 PM IST
Mexico's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the United States had informed it of a decision to extend a partial closure of the two countries' shared border for another month.
