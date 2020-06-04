US initiates probe into digital services taxes

Through the Finance Act 2020, the government further expanded the scope of the equalization levy to revenues generated by non-resident e-commerce firms operating in India with annual revenues in excess of ₹2 crore. The 2% digital services tax which came into effect on 1 April is what the USTR is seeking to investigate. The levy came as a surprise to e-commerce firms as the provision was not part of the finance bill. It was introduced as an amendment at the last minute before the Parliament passed the bill.