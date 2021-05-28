OPEN APP
US Intelligence have two theories on possible origin of coronavirus

Covid-19 origin: The US Intelligence has come up with two likely scenarios on the origin of Covid-19. In a statement, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said that the US Intelligence Community has coalesced around two likely scenarios: "either it emerged naturally from human contact with infected animals or it was a laboratory accident".

"The US Intelligence Community does not know exactly where, when, or how the COVID-19 virus was transmitted initially but has coalesced around two likely scenarios: either it emerged naturally from human contact with infected animals or it was a laboratory accident," it said.

It said that while two elements of the intelligence community "lean toward the former scenario and one leans more toward the latter -- each with low or moderate confidence -- the majority of elements within the IC do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other". "The IC continues to examine all available evidence, consider different perspectives, and aggressively collect and analyze new information to identify the virus's origins," the intelligence office said.

