Home >News >World >US intends to join COVAX and remain WHO member: Fauci
File Photo: Dr Anthony Fauci

US intends to join COVAX and remain WHO member: Fauci

1 min read . 03:28 PM IST Reuters

President Biden will issue a directive later today which will include the intent of the US to join COVAX and support the ACT-Accelerator to advance multilateral efforts for COVID-19 vaccine, Anthony Fauci told the WHO executive board

The United States under President Joe Biden intends to join the COVAX vaccine facility that aims to deliver vaccines to poor countries, his chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci told the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday.

"President Biden will issue a directive later today which will include the intent of the United States to join COVAX and support the ACT-Accelerator to advance multilateral efforts for COVID-19 vaccine, therapeutic, and diagnostic distribution, equitable access, and research and development," Fauci told the WHO executive board.

The United States will remain a member of the WHO, he said. Biden's predecessor Donald Trump halted funding to the WHO, where the United States is the largest donor, and announced a process to withdraw from the agency in July 2021.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

