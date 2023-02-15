US intercepts Russian military aircraft over Alaska Air Defence Identification Zone
NORAD dispatched two F-16 fighter jets to intercept the Russian aircraft, which included a TU-95 BEARH-H and SU-35 fighter jet.
WASHINGTON : Four Russian military aircraft were detected and intercepted by the United States North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) over the Alaska Air Defence Identification Zone on February 13, Fox News reported.
