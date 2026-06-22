US, Iran agree on 60-day roadmap to final deal; communication line to be set up to avoid Hormuz incidents: Mediators

The opening round of negotiations between senior US and Iranian representatives in Switzerland concluded on Monday, mediators said. The talks began amid heightened tensions after Tehran announced the renewed closure of the Strait of Hormuz and US President Donald Trump repeated warnings of possible military action against Iran.

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In a joint statement, mediators Qatar and Pakistan said both sides had agreed to a roadmap to reach a comprehensive agreement within 60 days. The statement, issued by Qatar’s foreign ministry, added that technical discussions will continue throughout the week at the Swiss resort of Buergenstock.

According to the mediators, the two parties also agreed on a mechanism to halt the fighting in Lebanon and establish a direct communication channel to help ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

What did the Pakistan-Qatar joint statement say?

“The High Level Committee has agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks. In addition, a communication line between the parties has been formed for the period mentioned in paragraph 5 of the MoU to avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz,” the statement read.

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“Moreover, the parties agreed on the creation of a de-confliction cell, between the parties, the Lebanese Republic and facilitated by the Mediators, to ensure the adherence of the termination of military operations in Lebanon as per the MoU. Technical talks will continue for the remainder of the week at the Burgenstock resort on all issues,” the statement further said.

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It added, “The mediating parties will continue to do their utmost to ensure that the negotiations continue to be conducted in a constructive atmosphere with the aim of reaching a final deal.”

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Switzerland meeting US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian officials held talks on Sunday under a memorandum of understanding reached last week, aimed at extending a fragile ceasefire established in April for at least 60 more days. The negotiations stretched into the early hours of Monday in Switzerland.

In a social media post, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had secured exemptions for oil and petrochemical exports, access to a portion of its frozen assets, and the initiation of a reconstruction and development programme for the country.

The White House did not immediately comment on whether the high-level discussions had formally concluded.

Trump's warning Shortly before the talks got underway on Sunday, Fox News reported that Trump warned Iranian officials that “you won't have a country” if they attempted to close the Strait of Hormuz again. According to the report, Trump also repeated his earlier threat that the United States could assume control of the strategic waterway and potentially impose its own transit fees.

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Trump stated he agreed to last week's memorandum of understanding to prevent a global economic downturn that could have been triggered by soaring oil prices resulting from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. He noted that oil prices had fallen sharply over the previous week, reaching their lowest levels since the conflict began on 28 February.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X