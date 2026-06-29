US, Iran agree to stop trading strikes; to meet in Qatar on Tuesday for negotiations on Hormuz, says official

Days after carrying out tit-for-tat strikes in the Middle East and risking the fragile interim deal, the US and Iran have reportedly agreed to back down and stop attacking each other, a senior US official told Axios.

The senior US official added that delegations from both sides plan to meet in Qatar's capital on Tuesday (local time) to resolve their issues over the Strait of Hormuz. The development comes roughly two weeks after Washington and Tehran signed a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to end the war in the Middle East and begin negotiations over the next 60 days, extendable by mutual consent, to finalise an agreement that would permanently end the war.

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The decision to back down marks a de-escalation after several days of retaliatory attacks that tested a fragile ceasefire, already threatened by US President Donald Trump's warning to restart the war and 'complete the job.'

US officials' remarks on the decision to halt strikes

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were the recent US-Iran strikes in the Strait of Hormuz about? ⌵ The recent US-Iran strikes involved retaliatory attacks between the two nations over control and security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions after both sides accused each other of breaching a ceasefire agreement. 2 Why is the Strait of Hormuz significant in US-Iran relations? ⌵ The Strait of Hormuz is crucial as it carries about one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas shipments, making it a strategic chokepoint that affects global energy markets and is a key focus in US-Iran negotiations. 3 How did the US respond to Iran's attacks on commercial vessels? ⌵ The US responded to Iran's attacks by conducting military strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure, including missile storage and surveillance systems, as retaliation for perceived violations of the ceasefire. 4 What does Article 5 of the interim US-Iran agreement entail? ⌵ Article 5 aims to restore safe commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and establishes Iran's responsibility for ensuring the secure passage of vessels while holding consultations with other Gulf states. 5 Should the US and Iran continue discussions after the recent strikes? ⌵ Continuing discussions is crucial to prevent further escalation, but the recent military actions threaten to derail the fragile interim peace agreement established to manage conflicts in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking with Axios, a senior US official, using the military's terms for strikes and other attacks, said, "We decided to stop all the kinetic activity." Another official said that both sides will stand down "for now", adding that "vessels can move freely" as technical talks are set to continue. Both officials and a third source confirmed the planned meeting for Tuesday.

The Tuesday talks were originally slated to take place in Switzerland to address Tehran's nuclear program; however, the recent escalation moved them to a different venue and refocused them on issues surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

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US-Iran trade strikes The back-and-forth strikes over the arterial waterway for oil and gas shipments began on 25 June, with the Islamic Republic attacking a Singapore-flagged ship, prompting Washington to hit Iran on the following day. The US struck again overnight on 27 June, after Tehran attacked a vessel carrying Qatari oil. Both sides blamed the other for breaching the ceasefire.

The violence heightened tensions following the interim peace agreement reached between the United States and Iran earlier this month, raising concerns that efforts to restore shipping through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz to pre-conflict levels could be delayed.

Tensions escalated over the weekend. On 27 June, Washington said that it struck Iranian military sites, with Trump announcing in a Truth Social post, "There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started."

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In the latest attacks on 28 June, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched missiles and drones at the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the 5th Fleet naval base in Salman Port, Bahrain. While Kuwait said it intercepted two missiles and reported no material damages or injuries, a residential building in Bahrain was hit but did not report any fatalities, Bloomberg reported.

Iran's Press TV, in a post on X, reported that the IRGC, over the weekend, said that based on an interim agreement now known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), “traffic control arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz are with Iran, and from now on, violating ships will be dealt with more strongly than before.”

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.