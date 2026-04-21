US Iran Ceasefire News LIVE: Uncertainty lingers over Islamabad talks as deadline nears; Vance to fly to Pakistan today

US Iran Ceasefire News LIVE: The United States and Iran each warned they were ready for war as the clock ticked down Tuesday on a ceasefire, with uncertainty on talks that President Donald Trump had announced would resume in Pakistan.
The White House said Vice President JD Vance was ready to fly back to the Pakistani capital Islamabad, which was preparing for a second round of talks on ending the war that has engulfed the Middle East and shaken global markets.
But Tehran's cleric-run government declined to confirm that it would participate and accused the United States of violating the truce through its blockade of Iranian ports and seizure of a ship.
"By imposing a blockade and violating the ceasefire, Trump wants to turn this negotiating table into a surrender table or justify renewed hostilities, as he sees fit," said Iran's powerful parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who headed the delegations to talks two weeks ago in Pakistan.
Trump has similarly accused Tehran of violating the truce by harassing vessels in the key strait, the transit passage for about a fifth of the world's oil that Iran had all but shut in retaliation for the war launched February 28 by the United States and Israel.
Meanwhile, the Iranian-flagged container ship Touska, which was boarded and seized by U.S. forces on Sunday, is likely to have what Washington deems dual-use items that could be used by the military onboard, maritime security sources said on Monday.
Oil prices fell on Tuesday, reversing gains in the previous session, on expectations peace talks between the U.S. and Iran will take place this week and allow more supply to flow from the key Middle East producing region.
Brent crude futures declined 54 cents, or 0.6%, at $94.94 a barrel at 0300 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for May fell $1.11, or 1.2%, to $88.50. The May contract expires on Tuesday and the more-active June contract was down 76 cents, or 0.9%, at $86.66.
US Vice President J D Vance is likely to travel to Islamabad on Tuesday for peace talks with Iran to end the seven-week war, according to a media report.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump told The New York Post that the Vance-led delegation was already en route to Islamabad, while other media outlets reported that the vice president was very much in Washington.
US President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States obtaining uranium from Iran would be "long" and "difficult" in the aftermath of last year's US strikes on Tehran's nuclear sites.
"Operation Midnight Hammer was a complete and total obliteration of the Nuclear Dust sites in Iran," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding: "Therefore, digging it out will be a long and difficult process."
The US leader regularly uses the term "nuclear dust" to refer to Iran's stock of enriched uranium.
China’s President Xi Jinping broke his silence on the Strait of Hormuz crisis, urging Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to restore transit through the key waterway and help end Middle East hostilities.
“China calls for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, supports all efforts to restore peace and insists disputes be resolved through political and diplomatic means,” Xi told the kingdom’s de facto ruler by phone on Monday, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.
“The Strait of Hormuz should remain open to normal transit, which is in the common interest of regional countries and the international community.”
Iran foreign ministry claims that the US has attacked Iranian commercial vessels and calls for release of it crew.
The small container ship, which is part of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) group that has been hit with U.S. sanctions, was boarded on Sunday off the coast of Iran's Chabahar port in the Gulf of Oman and last reported its position at 1308 GMT, according to ship-tracking data on the Marine Traffic platform.