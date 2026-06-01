US-Iran News LIVE: Fresh tensions erupt as Kuwait reports hostile missile, drone attacks

US-Iran News LIVE: The US and Iran traded messages over the weekend seeking changes to a draft agreement that would extend a ceasefire and open the Strait of Hormuz, but it was unclear whether the sides were making much progress.
President Donald Trump said his proposed deal states clearly “that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon,” according to a post on Truth Social.
Trump hadn’t spoken on the subject of Iran since a White House Situation Room meeting Friday in which he said he expected to announce an agreement. In a social media post earlier that day, he reiterated his demands, including that Iran suspend its nuclear program and fully restore the strait to its earlier status as a free, international waterway.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency, which has close ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said Sunday that both sides continued to propose amendments, but noted that the US and Iran could ultimately reject the changes, causing the deal to collapse.
“Talks and message exchanges are ongoing, and until a definite result is reached, it is not possible to judge,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, according to Tasnim. “Everything being said now is speculation and should not be given importance.”
Oil climbed and the dollar strengthened as concrete signs of a deal remained elusive. Brent crude rose 1.3% to around $93 a barrel after closing at its lowest since mid-April on Friday.
On Saturday, Iranian state TV reported the existence of a new draft agreement, which it said gives the Islamic Republic “exclusive authority to determine the nature of transiting vessels” in the strait, a negotiating point the US is unlikely to accept.
Trump once said Iran and the US could manage its traffic in a joint venture. This week, he said that no one country would control the strait but that the US would “watch over” it.
The draft also said the US has committed to giving Iran access to $12 billion in frozen funds within 60 days, to be sent directly to Iranian banks without restrictions, according to Iranian TV, which added that the document was “unofficial” and not “finalized.”
Iran has repeatedly claimed since the 2015 nuclear deal made with the Obama administration that it was not pursuing a nuclear weapon. And in that deal, Iran agreed to cap uranium enrichment it said was for nuclear power and to ship its stockpile out of the country. When Trump rescinded that deal in his first term, Iran returned to enriching uranium beyond what the Obama deal allowed.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Monday they had targeted a base used by the US military to strike Iranian territory.
The base's location was not specified in the Guards' statement, broadcast by IRIB and other state media.
Earlier, Kuwait's military said their air defences were responding to a drone and missile attack.
— AFP
The US said on Sunday it conducted "self-defense strikes" on Iranian radar and drone control sites in Iran's Goruk and Qeshm Island at the weekend in what it said was a response to "aggressive" actions from Tehran.
The US Central Command said in a post on X that Iran had shot down a US MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters.
CENTCOM said US fighter aircraft responded by eliminating Iranian air defenses, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones.
It added that no US military personnel were harmed.
The two countries had traded strikes last week as well with Iran targeting a US air base after the US military carried out what a Washington official said were strikes targeting an Iranian drone operation near the Strait of Hormuz.
— Reuters
Tension sparked once again in West Asia even as the US and Iran continue to hedge their bets on a possible peace deal. Kuwait's Army on Monday announced that its air defences were confronting hostile missile and drone attacks, and advised people to adhere to security and safety instructions.
In a post on X the Army said, "The Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks."
It informed that if explosion sounds are heard, they result from the air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks.
"Everyone is requested to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities", the post concluded.
https://x.com/KuwaitArmyGHQ/status/2061283538721206351?s=20
Iran has restored access to a significant portion of its underground missile infrastructure following months of excavation and repair work, highlighting the "limits to US bombing strategy", which was focused on sealing tunnel entrances, according to a news report by CNN.
Satellite imagery reviewed by CNN indicated that Iranian forces have successfully reopened 50 of the 69 tunnel entrances targeted by US and Israeli strikes across 18 underground missile facilities. The strikes had initially sought to restrict Tehran's access to missile stockpiles by destroying roads and burying key tunnel entrances.
According to CNN, Iran relied on relatively simple construction equipment, including bulldozers and dump trucks, to clear debris and restore access to the facilities. The effort continued despite repeated attacks on the excavation equipment during the conflict.
Experts told CNN that the developments suggest Iran's missile capabilities are far more resilient than anticipated.
"Iran is in position to continue launching missiles so long as they have launchers and crews, even if production has halted," said Sam Lair, a research associate at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies who studies Iran's missile programme. "There's nothing to prevent the launchers from being armed with the ample stockpile of missiles that the Iranians still have."
The Indian rupee is expected to open slightly weaker on Monday, as a lack of progress in US-Iran peace talks lifted oil prices, while traders also anticipate elevated foreign portfolio outflows to weigh on the currency.
The Indian rupee is expected to open around 95.10-95.15 per dollar, according to traders, down from its close at 95 on Friday.
Foreign portfolio investors net sold Indian equities worth more than $2 billion on Friday, provisional exchange data showed.
"But, as seen on Friday, those flows would matter little if the RBI decides to keep the currency anchored around a certain level," the trader added.
Brent oil prices rose more than 2.5% to $93.4 per barrel as Israel stepped up incursions into Lebanon, dimming expectations that the US and Iran could soon announce an extension to their ceasefire agreement.
— Reuters
Gold inched lower on Monday, pressured by a stronger dollar and rising oil prices, as investors awaited US President Donald Trump's decision on a proposed deal to extend the ceasefire with Iran.
— Reuters
Brent climbed over $93 a barrel as Middle East tensions remained elevated and efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz showed little progress. That sent Treasuries lower across the curve.
The dollar, the haven of choice since the US-Israel war on Iran started, was slightly stronger against all its Group-of-10 peers.
“Negotiations between the US and Iran remain an outstanding concern and a source of potential volatility going forward,” said Kyle Rodda, senior analyst at Capital.com. “The risk is the price has been misled by propaganda as the Trump administration sells a looming deal but, to this point, the Iranians remain reticent on the matter.”
— Bloomberg