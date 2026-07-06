US-Iran LIVE Updates: Procession begins through Tehran for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral

Iran began a procession Monday through its capital, Tehran, for the funeral of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Khamenei's flag-draped coffin and those of his family killed in the US-Israeli airstrike on February 28 were carried on board a truck along the designated route in the Iranian capital.

After lying in state for two days at Tehran's Grand Mosalla religious complex, the body of Khamenei began its journey through the capital accompanied by massive crowds of mourners.

Funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Authorities have shut down streets, airspace and daily life for the mourning, which began Saturday and will end Thursday as the 86-year-old Khamenei is buried at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad.

The coffins will be taken through the streets of Tehran on their way to Mehrabad International Airport over a 12-hour journey, said Revolutionary Guard Gen. Hasan Hasanzsdeh, who is overseeing the procession.

Monday's procession will be followed by similar events in the clerical hub of Qom on Tuesday and in Iraq's holy cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday, culminating in Khamenei's burial in his hometown of Mashhad in northeastern Iran on Thursday.

Ali Khamenei, who ruled Iran for 36 years, was killed on the first day of the US-Israeli war on Iran. While several members of his family were also killed in the same strike, one of his surviving sons, Mojtaba Khamenei, has since taken the position held by his father for more than three decades.

Though the funeral prayers started three days ago, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since the February 28 air strikes, has not attended them yet, while three of Ali Khamenei’s other sons were seen during the procession on Sunday.

The US is meanwhile pressing ahead with negotiations with Iran aimed at fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz, rolling back its disputed nuclear program and reaching a permanent end to the war. Talks appear to be on hold until after the burial.