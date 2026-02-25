US-Iran LIVE: Tensions surge ahead of third round of nuclear talks in Geneva tomorrow

US-Iran LIVE: As a large US military build-up gathers pace in the Middle East, high-stakes diplomacy between Washington and Tehran enters a critical phase. With indirect talks set for tomorrow in Geneva, tensions are rising amid threats, warnings and visible military manoeuvres.
The ultimatum: 5 days remaining
Donald Trump has tightened the clock on Tehran, saying Iran has roughly “10 to 15 days” to strike a deal — leaving just days before potential US action. He has repeatedly insisted Iran will never be allowed to build a nuclear weapon and accused it of restarting weapons-related activity.
Washington is demanding zero uranium enrichment, along with curbs on Iran’s ballistic missile programme and regional proxy network — conditions Tehran has firmly rejected.
Military ready
The US has assembled one of its largest regional force postures in decades. The USS Gerald R. Ford is heading toward the Middle East, joining the USS Abraham Lincoln as part of what Trump has described as an “armada” near Iran’s coast.
Iran’s warning: SOTU response
Following Trump’s State of the Union speech, Iranian officials pushed back sharply. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei accused Washington of spreading “big lies,” comparing US rhetoric to Nazi-era propaganda. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned that any strike during negotiations would bring a “firm blow” from Iran.
Tehran has also threatened US bases across the region, raising fears of a broader conflict.
Geneva talks tomorrow
The third round of talks will see US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner meet Iran’s delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Iranian state media confirmed Araghchi and his team departed Tehran on Wednesday.
The negotiations follow two earlier Oman-mediated rounds aimed at resolving disputes over Iran’s nuclear programme.
Saudi Arabia has prepared a contingency plan to increase short-term oil production and exports if a potential US strike on Iran disrupts crude flows.
Oil markets have been on edge amid fears that any conflict could impact shipments through key Gulf routes.
Germany called on Tehran to abandon any pursuit of nuclear weapons, curb its ballistic missile programme and halt destabilising regional activities.
“We expect Iran to seize the opportunity to engage constructively in the Geneva talks,” a German foreign office spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Iran maintains its nuclear programme is peaceful, though the International Atomic Energy Agency has previously raised concerns over enrichment levels.
As Washington amasses one of its largest military deployments in decades in the Middle East, high-stakes diplomacy between the United States and Iran is entering what many see as a decisive phase. A third round of indirect talks is set for Thursday in Geneva, mediated by Oman.