US-Iran LIVE: Tensions surge ahead of third round of nuclear talks in Geneva tomorrow

US-Iran LIVE: As a large US military build-up gathers pace in the Middle East, high-stakes diplomacy between Washington and Tehran enters a critical phase. With indirect talks set for tomorrow in Geneva, tensions are rising amid threats, warnings and visible military manoeuvres.

The ultimatum: 5 days remaining

Donald Trump has tightened the clock on Tehran, saying Iran has roughly “10 to 15 days” to strike a deal — leaving just days before potential US action. He has repeatedly insisted Iran will never be allowed to build a nuclear weapon and accused it of restarting weapons-related activity.

Washington is demanding zero uranium enrichment, along with curbs on Iran’s ballistic missile programme and regional proxy network — conditions Tehran has firmly rejected.

Military ready

The US has assembled one of its largest regional force postures in decades. The USS Gerald R. Ford is heading toward the Middle East, joining the USS Abraham Lincoln as part of what Trump has described as an “armada” near Iran’s coast.

Iran’s warning: SOTU response

Following Trump’s State of the Union speech, Iranian officials pushed back sharply. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei accused Washington of spreading “big lies,” comparing US rhetoric to Nazi-era propaganda. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned that any strike during negotiations would bring a “firm blow” from Iran.

Tehran has also threatened US bases across the region, raising fears of a broader conflict.

Geneva talks tomorrow

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for a third round of Oman-mediated talks. While Tehran says a deal is “within reach,” deep divisions remain over enrichment and missiles.