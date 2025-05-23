US, Iran Meet in Rome with Nuclear Talks Under Strain
Laurence Norman , Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 23 May 2025, 06:07 PM IST
SummaryIranian officials say an American demand that Tehran stop enriching uranium could push them to walk away from negotiations.
U.S. and Iranian officials are set to begin a fifth round of nuclear negotiations Friday, with Tehran warning that talks could collapse if the two sides can’t overcome a pivotal clash over the shape of a deal.
