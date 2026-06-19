From zero Uranium enrichment to full concessions: How US-Iran MoU rewrote every American red line

The US-Iran memorandum of understanding, signed at Versailles during the G7 summit, represents a significant retreat from Washington's opening position. A clause-by-clause comparison with the 2025 pre-war document reveals how comprehensively America's negotiating floor gave way under pressure.

Iran-US MoU Signed at Versailles: What the Symbolism Tells Us The venue alone carried weight. The memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran was formalised at Versailles, a palace whose name has, for more than a century, been synonymous with national humiliation. It was French President Emmanuel Macron who reportedly suggested the location, and Donald Trump who agreed to sign there.

The treaty that remade Europe after the First World War was built on 14 points. The US-Iran memorandum contains 14 clauses. Whether the parallel was deliberate or coincidental, the optics were impossible to ignore.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the key clauses in the US-Iran memorandum of understanding signed at Versailles? ⌵ The MoU contains 14 clauses that signify a shift in US demands, allowing Iran to maintain some uranium enrichment capabilities and postponing immediate stockpile removal, while also deferring wider sanctions relief. 2 Why was the signing of the MoU at Versailles symbolically significant? ⌵ Signing at Versailles, associated with historical treaties and national humiliation, underscores the dramatic retreat of US positions and highlights the weight of the negotiations between the two nations. 3 How does the US-Iran MoU differ from the 2015 Obama Agreement? ⌵ The current MoU lacks the detailed arms control framework of the 2015 Agreement and contains weaker language regarding nuclear weapons intent, creating a less stable basis for future negotiations. 4 What conditions are associated with the proposed $350 billion Iran reconstruction fund in the MoU? ⌵ The reconstruction fund is meant to support Iran's economic recovery, but it is contingent on the outcome of further negotiations, with the US not contributing funds directly. 5 What are the implications of the MoU for the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ While the MoU aims to ensure free navigation initially, it may not guarantee long-term safety post-60 days, leaving Iran the option to charge passage fees and negotiate maritime administration.

Yet the document is not a surrender. It is something arguably more consequential in diplomatic terms: a formal acknowledgement that a military campaign failed to achieve its stated objectives.

What the US Demanded Before the War Began To understand how far Washington retreated, it is necessary to begin with what the Americans originally placed on the table. Before Israel, with active US support, launched the 12-day military campaign that culminated in the bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities, the US presented a document in 2025 that set out its non-negotiable terms.

Those terms were sweeping. Iran was to have no domestic enrichment capabilities beyond the narrowest permitted uses for medical and agricultural purposes. All nuclear supply would be sourced from outside Iran. Every gram of enriched uranium stockpile was to be shipped out of Iranian territory immediately upon signing.

All enriched material was to be down-blended to 3.67 per cent. Iran would be barred from constructing any new enrichment facilities. All programmes capable of uranium conversion were to be dismantled.

In place of an Iranian nuclear infrastructure, a consortium involving Iran, the United States and the Gulf states would handle enrichment at sites located outside Iran entirely.

Red Line by Red Line: What Trump Gave Away at the G7 By the time the G7 convened at Évian, those demands had been substantially revised downward.

Trump publicly conceded that Iran retained the right to continue enriching uranium, arguing that it could not reasonably be excluded given that other regional states maintained nuclear programmes.

The requirement for immediate removal of the enriched stockpile was effectively shelved. US officials acknowledged that the stockpile could instead be diluted inside Iran itself, under International Atomic Energy Agency supervision, provided it was brought down to 3.67 per cent.

The architecture of comprehensive sanctions also began to show cracks. For the immediate waiver on Iranian oil exports to function in practice, associated financial infrastructure would need to follow.

Wider sanctions relief, covering primary and secondary sanctions as well as those imposed by the United Nations, has been deferred until nuclear negotiations reach a mutually satisfactory conclusion. Were that relief eventually granted, it would constitute the most fundamental reshaping of US-Iran relations since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

The Strait of Hormuz: A Goal the War May Not Even Achieve Perhaps the sharpest irony embedded in the memorandum concerns the Strait of Hormuz. The strait was open before the conflict began. Securing its continued passage was central to the US justification for supporting military action. The memorandum does not guarantee it will remain so.

Under the text, free navigation of the strait could lapse after 60 days, at which point Iran will enter dialogue with Oman to define future administration and maritime services arrangements, in consultation with other Gulf states. Whether that process will preserve the conditions that existed before the war began remains entirely uncertain.

The $350 Billion Reconstruction Fund and Iran's Economic Reality The memorandum also includes a proposed $350 billion Iran reconstruction fund. Washington has said it will establish the fund but will not contribute to it financially.

The equivalent of Iran's estimated war losses would therefore have to be supplied by Gulf states, some of which had their hotels bombed and airbases struck during the conflict, and whose economies were frozen in its aftermath. Whether those states will prove forthcoming is, at minimum, an open question.

Even the unfreezing of $24 billion in Iranian assets held abroad is unlikely to provide meaningful relief against the scale of Iran's economic disruption.

Is This Deal Better or Worse Than the 2015 Obama Agreement? Analysts familiar with both sets of negotiations have cautioned against direct comparisons. The context differs fundamentally, not least because Iran's nuclear infrastructure has sustained significant physical damage.

More structurally, the 2015 agreement was a fully elaborated arms control document. The current memorandum is at best a framework for a further negotiation, one that could yet stall or ultimately produce terms resembling what Obama's diplomats secured a decade ago.

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The language on nuclear weapons intent is also weaker. The memorandum notes Iran's position that it does not seek a nuclear weapon. The 2015 deal contained stronger formulation, with Iran affirming "under no circumstances will Iran ever seek, develop or acquire nuclear weapons."

The question of verification, which is ultimately the only metric that matters in arms control, remains unresolved. A declaration of intent carries no weight without a credible inspection and enforcement regime, and on that point the memorandum leaves the US precisely where it began.

Why Trump Signed: His Own Explanation Trump offered a candid account of his reasoning at his press conference following the G7. The calculation was economic, not strategic.

"The one president I did not want to be was the late, great Herbert Hoover," he said, invoking the president associated with the Great Depression and the destruction of savings across a generation. "I didn't want to see economic catastrophe. If you kept this going, that could have happened."

The specific pressures Trump cited were a looming worldwide recession and the prospect of oil reserves running critically low within weeks.

Who Holds the Better Hand After the MoU? The memorandum does not close the Iran nuclear question. It postpones it, under conditions considerably less favourable to Washington than those it demanded at the outset. Iran retains enrichment capacity. Its stockpile remains on its soil. Its leverage over the Strait of Hormuz persists. Sanctions relief, should it come, would be transformative for Tehran.