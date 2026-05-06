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US, Iran near one-page deal to end war, begin nuclear talks: Report

US, Iran near one-page deal to end war, begin nuclear talks: Report

Livemint
Published6 May 2026, 03:07 PM IST
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Image for representation.(Reuters Illustration)
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The United States and Iran are closing in on an agreement over a one-page memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will end the war in West Asia that has been raging on since 28 February, as per a report by Axis which has cited two US officials and two other sources familiar with the matter.

The US is expecting responses from Iran on a number of key points in the next two days, the report revealed while cautioning that nothing has been agreed upon yet. However, this is the closest both parties have been to coming to an agreement since the war began.

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The one-page 14-point memorandum is being negotiated between Steve Witkoff and Jared Kusher and a number of Iranian officials both directly and through mediators.

The report has revealed that the deal will involve Iran committing to a moratorium on its nuclear enrichment and the United States agreeing to lift sanctions on the country and releasing several billions in frozen Iranian funds. Both sides would also have to lift restrictions around transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

With Reuters inputs

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

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