US-Iran news LIVE Updates: Trump says Iran's unfrozen funds will be under US control, to be used only for food

US-Iran LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that Iran's unfrozen funds will be under Washington's control and that Tehran could only use those to get food and medical supplies from the US, addressing a major hurdle in peace negotiations that both sides say are making progress. In a Truth Social post, he said, "The Money and/or Sanctions that the U.S. Treasury is releasing goes into escrow, controlled by the U.S.A., and will be used for the purchase of food and medical supplies, exclusively from the United States."

Iran's $12 billion fund to be unfrozen ahead of Rubio's Gulf tour, says official

Iran on Tuesday said that its frozen funds worth $12 billion were set to be released as part of ongoing talks with the US, as the two sides broadly signalled progress in negotiations to formally end the war. Reports suggest that plenty of tensions remain, including Israel's war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Washington has yet to confirm how Tehran will get its unfrozen funds. The Islamic Republic's semi-official Mehr news agency reported, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, that Tehran will receive two $6 billion instalments.

US Senate joins House in voting to halt Iran war

The US Senate, on Tuesday, backed legislation directing Trump to halt Washington's military action against Tehran, making it the latest rebuke of the Republican President from an increasingly restive Congress. The Senate voted 50-48 in favour of the war powers resolution, which cleared the House of Representatives earlier this month, reflecting growing concern even among some of Trump's Republicans about the unpopular conflict that began on 28 February. It was the first time both chambers of Congress had passed a resolution directing a US President to remove the country's armed forces from hostilities since the War Powers Resolution, more commonly known as the War Powers Act, was enacted in 1973.

Trump to cancel meeting with Iran if IAEA inspections denied

On Tuesday, the US President said that he would cancel meetings with Iran as part of the technical talks if the latter does not allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to conduct nuclear inspections in the Islamic Republic, asserting that Washington has secured assurances on inspection access as part of ongoing talks. He said, "They're wrong. They're wrong. They're wrong. They know they're wrong. They told us inside, and we have it down 100 per cent for inspections. And if they were right, I'd cancel the meetings right now."

IEA says UAE's oil exports surge to pre-war levels

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s oil exports in early June recovered to roughly 85 per cent of the country's pre-Iran war levels, rebounding even before Tehran and Washington inked an interim peace deal as the Gulf nation drew on pipelines, storage and alternate shipping routes, according to a report from the International Energy Agency.

The agency said that the UAE's 4.3 million barrels per day of oil exports in early June were up from just 1.9 million barrels per day in March, shortly after the war broke out.