US-Iran News LIVE: Trump confirms ‘largely negotiated’ peace deal with Tehran, says ‘Strait of Hormuz will be opened'

US-Iran News LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced significant progress in peace deal with Iran as he confirmed that the agreement would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway through which one-fifth of the global oil exports takes place.
Suggesting that Washington "largely negotiated" memorandum of understanding with Tehran in coordination with Gulf countries, Donald Trump in a social media post on Truth Social stated, “I had a call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, which, likewise, went very well. Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly.”
This development comes after weeks of negotiation since the 8 April ceasefire. Hinting at the possibility of a permanent agreement, Trump did not share what else would be included in the peace deal. As the world grapples with energy crisis due to blockade of the Gulf Strait, he added, “In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened.”
Since the US-Iran war began on 28 February, crude oil prices have been extremely volatile and constantly under upward pressure due to uncertainty.
However, Iran's Fars news agency reported early on Sunday that Trump's assertion on the strait was "inconsistent with reality." It further noted that the agreement would allow Tehran to manage the critical waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.
After Iran's top officials met Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir, Tehran on Saturday said on that it was working toward a memorandum of understanding on ending the war. The Pakistani official visited Iran as a part of ongoing mediation efforts. Two Pakistani sources familiar with the matter informed Reuters that he talks said the deal being negotiated is "fairly comprehensive to terminate the war" while the Pakistani army claimed that the negotiations had resulted in "encouraging" progress.
Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a post on X praised Trump for his “extraordinary efforts to pursue peace.”
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Iran's judiciary-linked outlet, Mizan Online, reported the execution of a man convicted of espionage and passing classified information to US and Israeli during the war.
As Iran and the United States appeared to move closer to an agreement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the parties were finalizing a 14-point memorandum of understanding that would create a temporary framework for diplomacy, Iran International reported.
Rejecting Donald Trump’s claim that the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened, the IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency on Saturday asserted that the waterway across the Gulf Strait will remain under Iranian management. This development comes amid ongoing negotiation over proposed peace deal.
Sources familiar with the matter informed Reuters that the proposed framework would unfold in three stages. From formally ending the war and resolving the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz to launching a 30-day window for negotiations on a broader agreement, the agreement is finally expected to progress in the coming days after Trump's latest announcement.
US President Donald Trump in a social media post on Truth Social stated, “I had a call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, which, likewise, went very well. Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly. In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened.”