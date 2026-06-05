US-Iran News LIVE Updates: Trump rejects Iran uranium raid to avoid 'Jimmy Carter' moment; Israel & Hezbollah trade fire

US-Iran News LIVE: Trump has abandoned a proposed military operation to seize Iran's enriched uranium from its atomic sites. The operation would have required weeks of sustained presence in a conflict zone and risked becoming what Trump termed a "Jimmy Carter" moment. The rejection signals restraint as nuclear negotiations proceed.

The UN nuclear watchdog sent a report to member states on Thursday repeating calls for Iran to account for its enriched uranium following the bombing of its atomic sites a year ago. "Iran must urgently inform the agency of the fate of its enriched uranium" and permit comprehensive inspections, the IAEA signalled.

Trump also attacked a House vote to limit his war powers on Thursday, saying it came during his "final negotiations" to end the war with Iran.

Ceasefire unravels as fighting intensifies

An American-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon fractured almost immediately. Within hours of announcement, Israel launched intense strikes on southern Lebanon. Hezbollah's leader, excluded from talks, rejected the deal and his forces fired rockets at Israeli targets.

The health ministry in Lebanon reports more than 3,300 deaths and over one million displaced since March. Yet the ceasefire agreement's asymmetry may explain its rapid collapse: Hezbollah faces demands for unilateral ceasefire whilst Israel faces no requirement to withdraw its forces from Lebanese territory.

Iran's Quds Force commander demanded Israel withdraw to pre-conflict positions. Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned officials that actions causing public frustration would serve adversaries' interests.

Broader negotiations to end the US-Iranian war remain stalled over Lebanon's status. Iran insists on terms antithetical to Netanyahu's objective of completely disarming Hezbollah. The temporary ceasefire reflects the incompatibility between Iranian and Israeli positions.

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