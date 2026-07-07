US-Iran News LIVE: UKMTO says tanker catches fire after projectile strike east of Oman's Limah

As Iran is bidding farewell to its former leader, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, US President Donald Trump has renewed his threats of attack on the country if a deal is not struck soon. Indirect US-Iran talks ended last week without any public sign of headway toward a lasting peace between the two nations, despite a 60-day ceasefire intended to create space for diplomacy following the US and Israeli strikes that triggered the conflict.

"We're either going to make a deal or we're going to finish the job. OK. And it won't be tough to finish the job. I'd rather make a deal, because I don't want to affect 91 million people," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, as per Reuters.

"We can knock down their bridges in one hour, we can knock out their energy supply.... They don't have any money now. We haven't given them any money."

Iran calls Trump's threats ‘delusional’

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr called Trump's threat "delusional." "Iranians are unfamiliar with the language of threats. So speak to the Iranian people with respect, otherwise we will respond in another language," Zolqadr said in comments carried by state media.

Mojtaba Khamenei's no-show at father's funeral

Iranians came out in huge numbers to mourn their deceased leader in what is being described as a funeral event comparable to that of Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989.

However, Mojtaba Khamenei continued his no-show at the funeral of his father. He has not been seen in public since before his appointment a week after his father's death.