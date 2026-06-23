US-Iran news LIVE: Iran to administer Strait of Hormuz, says top negotiator Ghalibaf

US-Iran news LIVE: Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, on Tuesday said that the Islamic Republic will administer the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported. His remarks came hours after he said the Hormuz administration will never go back to the pre-war situation.

Trump says stopping Iran from acquiring nuclear weapon crucial

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is more important than concerns over global economic fallout, including the risk of a worldwide depression. He added, “If Iran doesn't live up to their agreement, or if they're not behaving, I will do what I have to do.”

Vance says US-Iran talks created a ‘good foundation’

US Vice President JD Vance, who was in Switzerland to attend the US-Iran talks, on Monday said that his lengthy talks with senior Iranian officials created a “good foundation for a successful final deal” as they seek a permanent end to the war that the US and Israel began in late February. Vance and US officials claimed progress on several fronts, including the establishment of “mechanisms” to ensure the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for global energy shipments, stays open and to address fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, where a ceasefire appeared to be holding.

Iran ready for "major weapons inspection" to ensure "nuclear honesty", says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated Vice President JD Vance's assertion that Tehran is prepared to accept extensive weapons inspections as part of broader diplomatic efforts following recent talks between Washington and Tehran in Switzerland under the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU). In a Truth Social post, Trump said, "Everybody is fully aware that Iran will agree to have Major Weapons Inspections in order to ensure 'Nuclear Honesty' long into the future."

Strait of Hormuz administration will never return to pre-war situation: Iranian official

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who attended the US-Iran talks in Switzerland, praised the negotiating team for lifting the naval blockade through diplomatic means, adding that “the administration of the Strait of Hormuz would never return to the pre-war situation”. He said, "We were and are distrustful of the Americans, and it is a condition of reason that we will continue to be distrustful in the future."

Ghalibaf also added, "If we had wanted to do this by military means, it would naturally have been a war and would have caused damage; but you saw that the blockade was lifted overnight.” Referring to the Israeli government, he said, "The Zionist regime is strongly opposed to the negotiation process because it sees its own destruction in this path and wants to sabotage it."

Iran oil waiver offers support to Tehran as negotiations proceed

Washington issued a 60-day license to Tehran allowing the Islamic Republic to sell oil on the international market, providing the country with an economic lifeline as the two sides continued talks for a permanent peace deal.

Iran hailed the waiver to allow energy sales after years of stringent sanctions and the promise of a reconstruction and development fund. Still, Tehran signaled it wouldn’t relent on using leverage over Hormuz if Israel continues fighting in Lebanon, Bloomberg reported. When Trump was asked regarding the sanctions waiver for Iran oil, the US President appeared to confuse the issue with the future release of Tehran's frozen assets. When pressed further about how he could ensure Tehran wouldn’t use oil profits to rebuild its military, he said, “They’re not supposed to be doing that," and added, “They’re supposed to use money to buy food for their people, because right now their people are very hungry."