US-Iran news LIVE Updates: US-Iran peace deal takes 'immediate effect' after both sides sign, says Pakistan PM Sharif

US-Iran news LIVE: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday confirmed that the US-Iran peace agreement, which was signed electronically by both sides, has come into effect "immediately." He, however, added that the official signing will take place on Friday in Switzerland, as previously announced. In a social media post, Sharif reassured that, as the first step of the agreement, Tehran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz and Washington will lift the naval blockade.

Trump says he could still resume attacks

The US and Iran released the text of an interim agreement to end their war on Wednesday, with US President Donald Trump threatening to resume attacks and kill Iranian officials if they failed to honour their commitments. While attending the G7 summit in France, he also withdrew at least one of his previously stated rationales for attacking Iran in the first place. He said that it would be "unfair" for the Islamic Republic not to have ballistic missiles, having previously vowed to obliterate them.

"We're going to bomb the hell out of them if they violate the agreement," Trump said of Iran at a press conference. "I don't want them to. I want them to honor the agreement." He also called Iranians "smart people" as US and Iranian negotiators work on a permanent truce over the coming 60 days.

Focus turns to the Strait of Hormuz as US-Iran deal takes effect

Donald Trump has signed an interim deal to end the war with Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, speeding up the timeline for the agreement despite blowback from Republicans who said it amounted to victory for Tehran. The so-called memorandum of understanding is now in effect, a US official said. It was unclear if Iran had immediately begun taking steps to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump told reporters he signed the document at the palace of Versailles near Paris, where he had dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron. Versailles was where leaders of the great powers gathered in 1919 to sign the peace treaty that formally ended World War I.

Draft 14-point MOU

Here's a list of the draft 14-point MoU that the US and Iran have agreed to:

1. Immediate and permanent end to war on all fronts, including Lebanon

2. The US and Iran will respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and refrain from interfering in each other’s internal affairs

3. The two sides will try to reach a final agreement within 60 days

4. The US will lift the naval blockade after signing the agreement

5. The US will also withdraw its forces from the surrounding areas within 30 days after the final agreement.

6. The US and regional partners will establish a comprehensive economic rehabilitation and development plan for Iran, backed by at least $300 billion in funding.

7. The implementation mechanism for the economic development plan will be finalized within 60 days.

8. Iran to restore merchant shipping between the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman to pre-war levels within 30 days, including mine-clearing and removal of technical obstacles.

9. The US will commit to ending all sanctions on Iran under a timetable to be agreed in the final agreement, including UN, IAEA, and unilateral US sanctions.

10. Iran reaffirms that it will never develop or produce nuclear weapons.

11. During the 60-day negotiation period, it also seeks the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets

12. Iran and the US have agreed that the fate of enriched material and the fate of all other mutually agreed nuclear-related issues, including Iran’s nuclear needs, will be adequately addressed in a final agreement

13. The US Treasury Department will issue waivers for exports of Iranian crude oil, petrochemical products and their derivatives, and all related services, including banking, insurance, transportation, and the like

14. The final agreement will be approved through a binding resolution of the UN Security Council.