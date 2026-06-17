US-Iran news LIVE: Trump slams Netanyahu, says ‘without me, there’d be no Israel,' as he tries to finalise a peace deal

US-Iran news LIVE: As US President Donald Trump tries to finalise a peace deal with Iran, his ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are reportedly turning sour. Trump hits out at Netanyahu, stating that “without me, there would be no Israel.” He even called the Israeli PM “crazy.”
The tension came as the US President criticised the recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon, which once again threatened to jeopardise negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Trump has been pushing for a peace deal as he faces growing political blowback at home.
Iran exports first crude oil in two months
On Tuesday, Iran was able to export its first crude oil shipments in two months after the two sides reached an agreement to end the US naval blockade, according to maritime intelligence company TankerTrackers. The US naval blockade was imposed on 13 April, days after Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz once again following tensions with Washington. Earlier on Monday, Trump announced that the Strait of Hormuz had been reopened under the terms of the agreement, but later revised the timeline, saying the strait would reopen after a formal signing ceremony in Geneva on Friday.
Australia lowers Middle East travel warnings
Following the announcement of a US-Iran peace deal, Australia lowered its travel warnings for the Middle East countries, including Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the advisory moved to "reconsider your need to travel" from "do not travel," but added that Australians should continue to delay non-essential travel to the Gulf states.
Iran seeks Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon
Iran's top diplomat on Tuesday reiterated that the tentative deal to end the war with the United States would require Israel to withdraw from Lebanon, a condition that Israel has already rejected and could impact the agreement, leading to the resumption of all-out war.
The deal, which is between Washington and Tehran, has not been made public yet, and officials from both sides have offered contradictory statements of what is in it. While Israel is not a party to the agreement, it is part of the war after joining the US in launching strikes on Iran on 28 February. Israel has also fought the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon and seized large swaths of that country.
Oil falls to three-month low as US-Iran peace deal to boost supply
Oil reported its longest run of declines this year as the US-Iran peace deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz raised expectations for a revival in supply, with leading Wall Street banks reducing their price forecasts and key market gauges tumbling.
Global benchmark Brent fell for a fourth session, settling under $79 per barrel, the lowest level since early March. The US and Iran are preparing to formally sign an interim peace deal on Friday that would allow tankers trapped since the start of the conflict to exit the key waterway.
US-Iran peace agreement yet to be made public
On Tuesday, details for the US and Iran's interim agreement to end the war in the Middle East started emerging, with Trump saying that Washington will rule out a nuclear weapon for Tehran and a US official stating that it allows Iran to sell oil upon signing.
The memorandum of understanding signed this week, though yet to be made public, extends a tenuous ceasefire announced in April by another 60 days to allow the warring countries to negotiate a permanent truce.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Israel’s continued occupation of southern Lebanon would violate the deal. He added, “Without the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territories they occupied during this war, the war has not fully come to an end.”
While US President Trump announced an agreement with Iran, the text has not been released yet, leading to tensions domestically and internationally.
In a rare public rebuke of Israel's military tactics in Lebanon, Trump on Tuesday said that it was unnecessary to bomb entire apartment buildings in Lebanon to target Hezbollah militants.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed Israeli PM Netanyahu as he tries to finalise a deal with Iran to end the war. Trump claimed credit Israel's existence — “without me, there would be no Israel” — and cursed his judgment in interviews. He even described him as “crazy.”
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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