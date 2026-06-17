US-Iran news LIVE: Trump slams Netanyahu, says ‘without me, there’d be no Israel,' as he tries to finalise a peace deal

US-Iran news LIVE: As US President Donald Trump tries to finalise a peace deal with Iran, his ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are reportedly turning sour. Trump hits out at Netanyahu, stating that “without me, there would be no Israel.” He even called the Israeli PM “crazy.”

The tension came as the US President criticised the recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon, which once again threatened to jeopardise negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Trump has been pushing for a peace deal as he faces growing political blowback at home.

Iran exports first crude oil in two months

On Tuesday, Iran was able to export its first crude oil shipments in two months after the two sides reached an agreement to end the US naval blockade, according to maritime intelligence company TankerTrackers. The US naval blockade was imposed on 13 April, days after Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz once again following tensions with Washington. Earlier on Monday, Trump announced that the Strait of Hormuz had been reopened under the terms of the agreement, but later revised the timeline, saying the strait would reopen after a formal signing ceremony in Geneva on Friday.

Australia lowers Middle East travel warnings

Following the announcement of a US-Iran peace deal, Australia lowered its travel warnings for the Middle East countries, including Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the advisory moved to "reconsider your need to travel" from "do not travel," but added that Australians should continue to delay non-essential travel to the Gulf states.

Iran seeks Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon

Iran's top diplomat on Tuesday reiterated that the tentative deal to end the war with the United States would require Israel to withdraw from Lebanon, a condition that Israel has already rejected and could impact the agreement, leading to the resumption of all-out war.

The deal, which is between Washington and Tehran, has not been made public yet, and officials from both sides have offered contradictory statements of what is in it. While Israel is not a party to the agreement, it is part of the war after joining the US in launching strikes on Iran on 28 February. Israel has also fought the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon and seized large swaths of that country.

Oil falls to three-month low as US-Iran peace deal to boost supply

Oil reported its longest run of declines this year as the US-Iran peace deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz raised expectations for a revival in supply, with leading Wall Street banks reducing their price forecasts and key market gauges tumbling.

Global benchmark Brent fell for a fourth session, settling under $79 per barrel, the lowest level since early March. The US and Iran are preparing to formally sign an interim peace deal on Friday that would allow tankers trapped since the start of the conflict to exit the key waterway.

US-Iran peace agreement yet to be made public

On Tuesday, details for the US and Iran's interim agreement to end the war in the Middle East started emerging, with Trump saying that Washington will rule out a nuclear weapon for Tehran and a US official stating that it allows Iran to sell oil upon signing.

The memorandum of understanding signed this week, though yet to be made public, extends a tenuous ceasefire announced in April by another 60 days to allow the warring countries to negotiate a permanent truce.