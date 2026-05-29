US-Iran Peace Deal LIVE updates: Trump shares shows peace deal to Israel, before sign-off; Vance says US ‘not there yet'

US-Iran Peace Deal LIVE updates: Ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran are edging toward a provisional agreement, but significant obstacles remain, with disputes over nuclear red lines, fresh missile violations and unresolved sanctions complicating a deal that has yet to receive President Donald Trump's approval.

US-Iran Ceasefire Talks: Where Negotiations Stand

A draft agreement between Washington and Tehran has been reached, but final approval from President Donald Trump remains pending, officials told Axios. Iran's Guards-affiliated Tasnim News Agency cited a source close to the negotiating team saying the memorandum of understanding has neither been finalised nor confirmed. An Iranian MP warned that any deal would violate Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's red lines on the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear issue and Lebanon.

Ceasefire Violations and Fresh Sanctions

US Central Command accused Iran of firing a ballistic missile toward Kuwait in an "egregious ceasefire violation." The IRGC said it targeted a US air base in response to what it described as a hostile American strike near Bandar Abbas airport. Washington simultaneously imposed fresh sanctions, adding the Persian Gulf Strait Authority to its Specially Designated Nationals list.

Inside Iran

Internet connectivity has largely been restored after a three-month blackout, though heavy filtering persists, according to monitor NetBlocks. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the continuing conflict was "not in anybody's interest."

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