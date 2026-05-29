US-Iran Peace Deal LIVE updates: Trump shows peace deal to Israel before sign-off; Vance says US ‘not there yet'

US-Iran Peace Deal LIVE updates: Ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran are edging toward a provisional agreement, but significant obstacles remain, with disputes over nuclear red lines, fresh missile violations and unresolved sanctions complicating a deal that has yet to receive President Donald Trump's approval.
US-Iran Ceasefire Talks: Where Negotiations Stand
A draft agreement between Washington and Tehran has been reached, but final approval from President Donald Trump remains pending, officials told Axios. Iran's Guards-affiliated Tasnim News Agency cited a source close to the negotiating team saying the memorandum of understanding has neither been finalised nor confirmed. An Iranian MP warned that any deal would violate Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's red lines on the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear issue and Lebanon.
Ceasefire Violations and Fresh Sanctions
US Central Command accused Iran of firing a ballistic missile toward Kuwait in an "egregious ceasefire violation." The IRGC said it targeted a US air base in response to what it described as a hostile American strike near Bandar Abbas airport. Washington simultaneously imposed fresh sanctions, adding the Persian Gulf Strait Authority to its Specially Designated Nationals list.
Inside Iran
Internet connectivity has largely been restored after a three-month blackout, though heavy filtering persists, according to monitor NetBlocks. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the continuing conflict was "not in anybody's interest."
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US-Iran Peace Deal LIVE updates: Trump warned that the United States retains overwhelming leverage over Iran and that military force remains on the table if negotiations fail to produce a favourable outcome, according to a preview video published on Thursday.
"That wasn't going to be good for us," Trump said, describing the threshold that would trigger renewed action, and pointed to earlier US strikes involving B-2 bombers as evidence that American military pressure had already set back Iran's nuclear programme.
US-Iran Peace Deal LIVE updates: The United States announced a fresh round of sanctions on Thursday targeting Iran's oil shipping network under a campaign called "Economic Fury," with the State Department saying the measures are designed to sever billions of dollars in revenue flowing to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its regional proxy forces.
"The US is targeting the Iranian regime's dark fleet and illicit oil networks under Economic Fury. Today's sanctions cut off billions in revenue that funds the IRGC, proxy forces, and attacks on our partners. Any entity trading Iranian oil faces serious risk of US sanctions," State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a post on X.
US-Iran Peace Deal LIVE updates: A draft memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran would establish a roughly 30-day negotiating window aimed at de-escalation, according to the Wall Street Journal, with the preliminary framework covering the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war shipping levels through mine clearance and an end to vessel harassment, alongside a US easing of restrictions on Iranian ports.
A second phase would address Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpiles and broader nuclear questions, though key details on enrichment limits, timelines and uranium handling remain unresolved. Sanctions relief would be phased and tied to negotiating progress, with limited early access to frozen Iranian assets including funds held in Qatar, the Journal reported, adding that the framework remains under discussion and subject to approval.
US-Iran Peace Deal LIVE updates: The signing of the MOU would be the most significant diplomatic breakthrough since the war started, but a final agreement tackling President Trump's nuclear demands would require further intensive negotiations.
US-Iran Peace Deal LIVE updates: Donald Trump has circulated a draft peace agreement for the war with Iran among allies including Israel as both sides try to prevent fresh breaches of the ceasefire escalating out of control and scuppering any deal.
US-Iran Peace Deal LIVE updates: Iran’s armed forces fired missiles at unidentified targets, the state media outlet Fars reported.
The latest military action in southern Iran came hours after the Pentagon said that Iran had launched a ballistic missile toward Kuwait and deployed attack drones in and around the strait.
US-Iran Peace Deal LIVE updates: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday, according to the State Department.
Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker is also scheduled to meet Oman’s ambassador to the United States on the same day.
US-Iran Peace Deal LIVE updates: US Vice President JD Vance said Washington and Tehran were close to an agreement but "not there yet," adding that the US was in a position to substantially set back Iran's nuclear programme.
The two sides have nonetheless reached a provisional deal to extend their ceasefire and lift restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, pending President Donald Trump's formal approval, according to sources cited by multiple media outlets.
US-Iran Peace Deal LIVE updates: Reliance Industries has flagged mounting pressure on its oil-to-chemicals business as the US-Iran conflict continues to disrupt global energy markets, warning that its outlook for the financial year ending March 2027 "remains extremely vulnerable to geopolitical, macro-economic and policy risks."
The company cautioned that global oil demand growth is likely to remain sluggish as elevated prices and an economic slowdown weigh on consumption, while damaged refinery and oil infrastructure could take considerably longer to recover, prolonging volatility across energy markets.
US-Iran Peace Deal LIVE updates: A senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander has warned that unauthorised satellite internet systems, including Starlink, are detectable through the country's electronic monitoring infrastructure regardless of where they are used.
Hassan Pourghorban, commander of the Al-Ghadir Basij base in Lavasan and Shemiranat in Tehran province, said surveillance systems can identify devices in mountainous areas, remote villas and basements by tracking traffic patterns, precise geographic location and estimated usage times. "There has been an increase in the seizure of Starlink satellite internet receivers in the area," he added.
US-Iran Peace Deal LIVE updates: The US Central Command has flatly denied an Iranian state media report claiming that American forces lost an aircraft near Bushehr in southern Iran, calling the assertion false. "No US aircraft were shot down. All US air assets are accounted for," CENTCOM said in a post on X, directly rebutting the claim with a two-word verdict: "FALSE."
US-Iran Peace Deal LIVE updates: Oil prices fell after the US and Iran tentatively agreed to extend a ceasefire by 60 days, pushing Brent crude below $93 a barrel and on course for its steepest monthly decline since 2020, as optimism grew that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could resume.
West Texas Intermediate hovered near $88, with Brent down 18 per cent for the month, though President Donald Trump had yet to formally agree to terms that would allow unrestricted passage through the strait, according to a person familiar with the matter.