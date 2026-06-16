US-Iran peace deal: Why Tehran ‘will learn from past experience’ and is seeking UNSC approval | Explained

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has said it plans to seek approval from the UN Security Council (UNSC) once a final agreement on its nuclear programme is negotiated with the United States, according to Times Of Israel.

As per US officials, President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf electronically signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Sunday.

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Esmaeil Baghaei, the foreign ministry spokesman, in a weekly press briefing, said, "The final agreement is expected to be endorsed by a United Nations Security Council resolution after a period of 60 days", noting that Tehran “will learn from past experience".

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What does Iran's demand for UNSC approval entail in the context of the US-Iran nuclear agreement? ⌵ Iran's demand for UNSC approval means that any final nuclear agreement between Tehran and Washington would require endorsement through a UNSC resolution, adding international legitimacy and legal weight to the agreement. 2 Why is Iran seeking a UNSC resolution for its nuclear agreement with the US? ⌵ Iran is seeking a UNSC resolution to ensure that the final agreement has formal international backing, which is crucial given past experiences, specifically the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear accord. 3 How will the ratification process differ between the US and Iran for the nuclear deal? ⌵ In the US, significant international treaties require two-thirds Senate approval for ratification, while in Iran, the process involves the Islamic Consultative Assembly and the Guardian Council before the agreement becomes legally binding. 4 What key issues remain unresolved in the US-Iran nuclear discussions leading up to the agreement? ⌵ Key unresolved issues include the fate of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, limits on enrichment activities, and the handling of sanctions relief, all of which will be addressed in the upcoming 60-day negotiation period. 5 What significance does the UNSC's endorsement hold for the future compliance of the US-Iran nuclear deal? ⌵ The UNSC's endorsement is significant because it provides an international framework for enforcing the agreement, making it harder for either party to unilaterally withdraw or ignore its commitments.

The statement appears to allude to the US withdrawal in 2018 from the landmark nuclear accord that Iran had reached with world powers in 2015, a move that undermined the earlier agreement, the report noted.

What happened? The 2015 nuclear accord, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), represented the most far-reaching diplomatic understanding between Iran and Western nations in several decades.

Also Read | Trump at G7 Hails Iran Deal Even as Divisions With Tehran Remain

The UN Security Council on July 20, 2015 unanimously approved Resolution 2231, which endorsed the JCPOA, established a legal basis for its implementation, and set the stage for the removal of UN sanctions imposed on Iran.

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The agreement also included a snapback provision, allowing sanctions to be rapidly reinstated if Iran failed to meet its obligations, without the possibility of a veto blocking the process in the Security Council.

Also Read | Why Israel is unhappy with US-Iran deal to end war

However, the United States later exited the deal. In 2018, the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA, reinstated sanctions, and launched its so-called maximum pressure campaign against Iran, even as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continued to verify that Tehran was adhering to the terms of the agreement.

What does UNSC approval mean? In international law, the UNSC can formally endorse major international agreements through a resolution, giving them additional international legitimacy and legal weight. While the UNSC does not "ratify" treaties in the same way national legislatures do, its backing can help establish a framework for implementing and enforcing agreements, particularly those involving peace settlements, nuclear programmes, or sanctions.

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How ratification works The ratification of an international agreement generally involves approval by a country’s parliament or relevant legislative bodies, where such a requirement exists under its constitution. In the United States, for example, significant international treaties must secure the support of two-thirds of the Senate.

While a country may sign an agreement and withdraw before completing the ratification process, ratification itself makes the agreement legally binding. Once ratified, the deal carries the full force of the country's domestic legal obligations as well as its commitments under international law.

In Iran, the ratification process involves both the Islamic Consultative Assembly and the Guardian Council. The final instrument of ratification must then be signed by the head of state, head of government, or foreign minister before the agreement can enter into legal force. In essence, ratification is the process that transforms an agreed deal into a legally binding commitment.

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Iran's demand under Clause 13 Clause 13 of the draft memorandum of understanding (MoU), published by Iran's state-linked Mehr News Agency, states that any final agreement reached between Tehran and Washington would require approval through a UNSC.

Clause 13 outlines a demand that extends beyond the standard process of bilateral ratification. Iran is seeking not only domestic approval of the final agreement in both countries but also formal ratification through a UNSC resolution.

US-Iran agreement physical signing, text release US Vice President JD Vance is set to oversee technical negotiations this week and will take part in a formal signing ceremony expected to be held in Geneva, Switzerland on June 19.

Meanwhile, Trump, speaking while attending the G7 summit in France, said the text of the agreement would likely be made public after Friday. However, as per AFP, US officials indicated that the document is expected to be released within the next 24 to 48 hours.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X