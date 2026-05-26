US-Iran Strait of Hormuz talks: All about a 30-day plan, Tehran's toll reversal and what Rubio said in Jaipur

The United States and Iran are in active discussions over a plan that would see the Strait of Hormuz reopened to international shipping approximately 30 days after the two countries reach a formal agreement to end hostilities, according to a report by Japan's Nikkei newspaper citing a Middle East diplomatic official — even as fresh US military strikes in southern Iran and Secretary of State Marco Rubio's cautious assessment tempered hopes of an imminent breakthrough.

The 30-Day Plan: What US and Iran Are Reportedly Discussing According to the Nikkei report, Iran would use a 30-day window following any agreement to clear mines from the strait, after which vessels from all countries would be able to navigate freely and safely through the waterway. Under the reported terms, Iran would also cease collecting transit fees from passing ships, though Iranian officials indicated that charges for specific services, including navigation assistance and environmental protection measures, would remain in place under a protocol to be agreed with Oman, which lies on the opposite shore of the strait.

The same report stated that the ceasefire agreed in early April would be extended for 60 days, with the intervening period used to hold talks on Iran's nuclear programme.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the potential deal contained no specific details on the management of the Strait of Hormuz, and emphasised that nuclear issues would only be negotiated after a framework accord had been agreed. Tehran has consistently denied it has any plans to develop a nuclear weapon, despite possessing a stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Marco Rubio: Deal With Iran Could Take 'a Few Days' Speaking to reporters on his plane in Jaipur, India, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that negotiating a final agreement with Iran could "take a few days," a statement that effectively set aside any expectation of an imminent resolution.

Rubio was unambiguous about the centrality of the Strait of Hormuz to Washington's position. "The straits have to be open, they're going to be open one way or the other, so they need to be open," he told reporters. He said the US would give diplomacy every opportunity to succeed before considering whether to deal with Iran in “another way.”

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In earlier remarks in New Delhi, Rubio described the current state of negotiations as offering "a pretty solid thing on the table," pointing to discussions over reopening the strait and what he called "a very real, significant, time-limited negotiation on the nuclear matter."

Fresh US Strikes in Southern Iran Complicate Diplomacy The cautious diplomatic signals came against the backdrop of renewed military action. US Central Command confirmed on Monday that it had carried out fresh strikes in southern Iran, targeting boats attempting to lay mines and missile launch sites, in what Washington described as actions "to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces."

Iran said on Monday it had intercepted and brought down a "hostile" stealth drone using a new air defence system, according to Iranian news agencies, without identifying the origin of the aircraft.

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The strikes took place even as Iran's top negotiator and foreign minister were in Doha for talks with Qatar's prime minister on a potential agreement to end the three-month-old conflict. An official briefed on the visit told Reuters that the Doha discussions focused on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Iran's central bank governor also attended the talks, to discuss the potential release of frozen Iranian funds as part of any final settlement.

Trump on Truth Social: 'A Great Deal or No Deal at All' US President Donald Trump addressed the state of negotiations in a lengthy post on Truth Social on Monday, saying talks with Iran were proceeding "nicely" while simultaneously warning that fresh attacks would follow if they failed.

"It will only be a Great Deal for all, or no Deal at all," Trump wrote, setting out the administration's negotiating posture in characteristically stark terms.

Why the Strait of Hormuz Matters: Oil, Gas and Global Supply Chains The strategic and economic stakes surrounding the strait are considerable. Before the conflict began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on 28 February, between 125 and 140 vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz each day. Since then, that number has fallen to only a few dozen, a collapse in traffic that has sent oil prices sharply higher and driven up the costs of fuel, fertiliser and food across the world.

Also Read | Iran found a partner to help it toll Strait of Hormuz. That partner is a US ally

The waterway carries approximately one fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas under normal conditions, making it one of the most critical chokepoints in global energy supply. In early Asian trade on Tuesday, US West Texas Intermediate crude was up slightly from Monday's last traded price, though it remained 5.5 per cent below Friday's close, reflecting the volatile market response to each shift in diplomatic momentum.

Lebanon and Hezbollah: Regional Tensions Remain Elevated Beyond the Iran negotiations, the broader regional situation remains fragile. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel would intensify strikes against the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. Israel's military confirmed shortly afterwards that it was conducting strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley and other areas.