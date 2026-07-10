US-Iran war: Tehran buries former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at Mashhad as fighting with Washington intensifies

Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was buried in Tehran's holiest shrine, over four months after he was killed in an airstrike on the first day of the US-Israeli military campaign in late February.

Ali Khamenei has been buried at the Imam Reza shrine in his hometown of Mashhad in eastern Iran. His burial took place after a second day of tit-for-tat strikes between the US and Iran, raising fears of a return to full-blown war, AFP reported, citing state media.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were the circumstances surrounding Ali Khamenei's burial in Mashhad? ⌵ Ali Khamenei was buried at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad following a series of US-Iran military exchanges. His burial occurred amid rising tensions and military strikes between the US and Iran. 2 Why did the US launch airstrikes on Iranian targets around the time of Khamenei's burial? ⌵ The US airstrikes aimed to degrade Iran's military capabilities and involved around 90 targeted sites, responding to increasing hostilities and aiming to protect US interests in the region. 3 How did Iran react to the US strikes targeting its military installations? ⌵ Iran launched counterattacks on US-linked military assets in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar, claiming responsibility for targeting US installations and threatening further retaliation. 4 Should the international community be concerned about the US-Iran conflict escalation? ⌵ Yes, the escalation poses risks of wider regional conflict and impacts global security, especially concerning vital shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz. 5 What impact did the recent airstrikes have on transportation in Iran? ⌵ The US airstrikes damaged railway infrastructure, particularly disrupting the Tehran-Mashhad line, affecting transportation during Khamenei's funeral ceremonies.

Tehran's state broadcaster IRIB reported that the "body of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution was buried in the memorial hall of the shrine of Imam Reza."

Tehran's chief negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, powerful chief justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, and Khamenei's eldest son Mostafa Khamenei were all present at the Imam Reza shrine, with some senior figures weeping over Khamenei's coffin, as shown in state TV images.

As Khamenei's flag-covered coffin was carried into the Imam Reza shrine, a sea of people waited outside and listened to prayers. Like on the previous days of the funeral process, there was no public appearance by his son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has only communicated through written statements since being named Supreme Leader and is said to have been wounded in the February 28 strikes.

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A vehicle transports the coffin of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli and U.S. airstrikes, and coffins of his family members, on the day of their burial, in a culmination of a mass funeral, in Mashhad, Iran, July 9, 2026.

US-Iran trade strikes As the US and Iran traded strikes again, Iranian officials reported that Washington airstrikes killed at least 17 people, with state media reporting that one of the strikes targeted a section of the railway line between Tehran and Mashhad, which is 55 kilometers (34 miles) from Mashhad, prompting the closure of the line. Following the attack and the subsequent closure of the railway line, passengers were transferred to buses.

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Also Read | Israel willing to join future US strikes on Iran if requested, says report

The Islamic Republic on Thursday said that it has resumed attacks on US assets in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar, as sirens blared in Jordan, another American ally, where the military said it intercepted at least eight missiles launched from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that it targeted a Patriot missile system in Kuwait, an early warning system in Qatar, and fuel tanks in Bahrain with drones. However, a US official said the dozens of missiles and drones launched by Tehran were either intercepted or reported no significant damage, with no injuries to any American personnel.

Separately, the US military launched attacks targeting the perimeter of Iran's only civilian nuclear plant, state media reported, citing the deputy governor of Bushehr province.

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Iran also reported that on Thursday (local time), a projectile hit a military headquarters on the outskirts of Bushehr; however, a US official said the US military was not currently carrying out strikes on the Islamic Republic.

Earlier on Wednesday (local time), US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire was "over," but added that he would not prevent negotiations from going ahead.

Israel preparing another attack on Iran? At a military ceremony on Thursday, Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Tel Aviv was ready to attack the Islamic Republic for a "third time" if needed, vowing to do so "with even greater force".

Israel first attacked Iran last year in June when it targeted the Islamic Republic's nuclear sites in a conflict that continued for roughly two weeks before Washington intervened and halted the strikes. The second attack came earlier this year during a joint operation with Washington.

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The latest escalation came days after Tehran targeted another commercial ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that has been a key point of contention in negotiations between the two sides. Iran has insisted on controlling the waterway, despite it remaining open to free passage before the war began.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.