Iran-US talks off to ‘good start', Trump says ‘no nuclear weapons' for Tehran— key takeaways

Iran’s top diplomat said on Friday that U.S.–Iran nuclear talks, being mediated by Oman, had gotten off to a “good start” and would continue, comments that may help ease fears that a failure to secure a deal could push the Middle East closer to conflict, as reported by Reuters.

However, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said after the talks in Muscat, the Omani capital, which included his participation along with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, that “any dialogue requires refraining from threats and pressure. (Tehran) only discusses its nuclear issue ... We do not discuss any other issue with the U.S.”

Also Read | Trump signs order threatening tariffs on countries doing business with Iran

Although both sides have signalled a willingness to restart diplomacy over Iran’s long-standing nuclear standoff with the West, Washington is seeking to broaden the negotiations to include Iran’s ballistic missile program, its backing of armed groups across the region, and its “treatment of its own people,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.

A regional diplomat briefed by Tehran on the talks told Reuters Iran insisted on its "right to enrich uranium" during the negotiations with the U.S., adding that Tehran's missile capabilities were not raised in the discussions.

Iranian officials have consistently rejected any discussion of the country’s missile program—one of the largest arsenals in the Middle East—and have said that Tehran is seeking acknowledgement of its right to enrich uranium.

Trump intensified pressure on Iran on Friday by signing an executive order that imposes a 25% tariff on imports from any country that “directly or indirectly” buys goods from Iran, carrying out a threat he made last month.

Also Read | US and Iran gather for high stakes nuclear talks

The White House has said the measure is intended to deter third countries from maintaining commercial ties with Iran, particularly in energy, metals and petrochemicals, sectors that remain key sources of revenue for the Iranian government, Reuters reported.

"I think Iran looks like they want to make a deal very badly," Trump told reporters on Friday evening, adding that his team would meet with the Iranians again early next week, Reuters reported.

Trump noted, "No nuclear weapons for Iran, and said that we will meet again next week on Iran, Reuters reported.

Asked how long he was willing to wait for a deal on Iran, Trump said: “Well, you have to get in position. We have plenty of time.”

Tehran open to discussing enrichment level While Iran ruled out Washington’s demand for no enrichment on its soil, the diplomat who asked not to be named said Tehran showed openness to discussing the “level and purity” of enrichment or alternative arrangements, including a potential regional consortium, according to a report by Reuters.

In return, Iran had several demands, such as "efficient and immediate sanctions relief, including banking and oil, and the moving of U.S. military assets away from Iran."

For Washington, carrying out enrichment - a possible pathway to nuclear bombs - inside Iran is a red line. Tehran has long denied any intent to weaponise nuclear fuel production, Reuters reported.

Also Read | A second wave of popular anger is building in Iran

However, the diplomat said, Tehran believed the U.S. negotiators “seemed to understand Iran's stance on the enrichment.”

Araqchi earlier told Iran's state TV that "It was a good start to the negotiations."

"And there is an understanding on continuing the talks. Coordination on how to proceed will be decided in the capitals," Araqchi said. "If this process continues, I think we will reach a good framework for an understanding."

Talks were ‘very serious’, says Oman Oman’s Foreign Minister and mediator, Badr al-Busaidi, described the talks as “very serious,” noting that the outcomes would be carefully reviewed in both Tehran and Washington, with plans to reconvene in the future.

Despite the ongoing discussions, the United States on Friday imposed sanctions on 15 entities and 14 shadow-fleet vessels involved in illicit trade of Iranian oil, petroleum products, and petrochemicals, marking the latest round of U.S. economic measures against Tehran and its trade activities.

Iran’s leadership remains highly concerned that Trump could follow through on his threats to strike the country, especially after a U.S. naval buildup in regional waters.

Also Read | Iran seizes 2 foreign oil tankers in Persian Gulf ahead of talks with US

In June of last year, the U.S. targeted Iranian nuclear sites during the final phase of a 12-day Israeli bombing campaign. Since then, Tehran has reported that it has suspended uranium enrichment activities.

The naval buildup, which Trump has called a massive “armada,” has followed a bloody government crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran last month, heightening tensions between Washington and Tehran, Reuters reported.

Trump has said "bad things" will probably happen if a deal cannot be reached, increasing pressure on the Islamic Republic in a standoff that has led to mutual threats of air strikes.

FEARS OF CONFLICT Global and regional powers worry that a collapse in the negotiations could trigger a new conflict between the U.S. and Iran, potentially spreading across the broader oil-producing region.

Iran has promised a severe response to any attack and has warned neighboring Gulf Arab states hosting U.S. bases that they could become targets if they participate in any strike.

In a show of defiance, Iranian state TV said hours before the talks that “one of the country’s most advanced long-range ballistic missiles, the Khorramshahr-4,” had been deployed at one of the Revolutionary Guard's underground “missile cities.”