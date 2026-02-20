US-Iran News LIVE: Will US attack Iran in 10 days? Trump deploys military, Tehran warns attack on US bases

US-Iran Tensions LIVE: The rising friction between the United States and Iran is clear as the US strategically deploys military forces in the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers, fighter jets, and refuelling tankers, providing Trump with the means for a major strike against Iran while pressuring the country to agree to a deal on its nuclear programme.

The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog warns that the increasing American military presence in the region could close Iran's diplomatic window regarding its nuclear program. A potential conflict could threaten oil shipments from an area that accounts for roughly a third of global oil production, Bloomberg reported.

According to reports, the US may conduct airstrikes as soon as this weekend, though no definitive decision has been made. The tight timeline intensifies pressure on diplomatic efforts, with both countries feeling the urgency to reach an agreement. Experts caution that a breakdown in talks could lead to a rapid escalation.

Trump's ultimatum

US President Donald Trump gave an ultimatum that the US needs to “make a meaningful deal” with Iran, and emphasised that the coming 10 days will be crucial in determining whether an agreement is reached. He described Iran as a “hot spot" at the moment, despite ongoing "good talks" between officials from both sides. Additionally, Trump mentioned that his son-in-law Jared Kushner will serve as an “envoy of peace.”

Iran's warning

Meanwhile, Amir Saeid Iravani, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations, wrote a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the president of the Security Council on Thursday, warning that US bases, facilities and assets would be Iran's "legitimate targets" if the United States follows through on its military threats and attacks.

Evacuation update

Amid escalating tensions, several countries including Poland and India have urged their citizens to evacuate the Islamic Republic.