US-Iran tensions Live Updates: US military buildup surges as nuclear deal edges toward breakdown

US-Iran tensions Live Updates: Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated as Washington positions military forces in the Middle East. Over 50 F-35 and F-22 fighter jets have been deployed, while the USS Gerald R. Ford strike group is inbound to the Persian Gulf. Additional naval and air assets are on standby, signaling the US is prepared for rapid action. Officials say the deployment is meant to pressure Iran amid ongoing nuclear talks in Geneva.

The "Saturday" deadline

Reports indicate that the US could launch airstrikes as early as this weekend, though no final decision has been made. The potential timeline has heightened urgency for diplomacy, with both sides under pressure to reach an agreement. Analysts warn that a collapse in negotiations could trigger a sudden escalation.

Evacuation alerts

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk has urged all Polish citizens in Iran to leave immediately, citing the threat of conflict. Other nations are reportedly monitoring the situation and may issue similar warnings. Officials stress that evacuation windows could close rapidly if hostilities break out. Travelers are strongly discouraged from visiting Iran during this period of heightened tension.

The trigger

The US cites Iran’s nuclear program, ballistic missile development, and support for regional proxy networks as primary concerns. The crackdown on nationwide protests and potential mass executions have further escalated fears. Israel’s prior strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities remain a flashpoint. President Trump has emphasized that military action remains on the table unless Iran shows willingness to negotiate.