US-Iran tensions Live Updates: US military buildup surges as nuclear deal edges toward breakdown

US-Iran tensions Live Updates: Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated as Washington positions military forces in the Middle East. Over 50 F-35 and F-22 fighter jets have been deployed, while the USS Gerald R. Ford strike group is inbound to the Persian Gulf. Additional naval and air assets are on standby, signaling the US is prepared for rapid action. Officials say the deployment is meant to pressure Iran amid ongoing nuclear talks in Geneva.
The "Saturday" deadline
Reports indicate that the US could launch airstrikes as early as this weekend, though no final decision has been made. The potential timeline has heightened urgency for diplomacy, with both sides under pressure to reach an agreement. Analysts warn that a collapse in negotiations could trigger a sudden escalation.
Evacuation alerts
Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk has urged all Polish citizens in Iran to leave immediately, citing the threat of conflict. Other nations are reportedly monitoring the situation and may issue similar warnings. Officials stress that evacuation windows could close rapidly if hostilities break out. Travelers are strongly discouraged from visiting Iran during this period of heightened tension.
The trigger
The US cites Iran’s nuclear program, ballistic missile development, and support for regional proxy networks as primary concerns. The crackdown on nationwide protests and potential mass executions have further escalated fears. Israel’s prior strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities remain a flashpoint. President Trump has emphasized that military action remains on the table unless Iran shows willingness to negotiate.
Iran’s atomic energy chief Mohammad Eslami said no country can deprive Iran of its right to nuclear enrichment.
“The basis of the nuclear industry is enrichment… you need nuclear fuel,” Eslami said in remarks published by Etemad daily.
He insisted Iran’s nuclear programme complies with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) rules and is for peaceful purposes.
His comments followed the second round of Oman-mediated talks between Tehran and Washington in Geneva.
The talks resumed after earlier negotiations collapsed during the 12-day Iran-Israel war in June.
Iranian naval forces conducted drills in the Gulf and the strategic Strait of Hormuz this week.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps staged war games in the Strait, showcasing military readiness.
Iran and Russia held joint naval exercises in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean.
Uranium enrichment lies at the core of the Iran nuclear dispute.
The US and Israel want all enrichment halted and facilities dismantled.
Iran insists on retaining enrichment capacity for peaceful, civilian purposes.
US President Donald Trump has ramped up pressure on Iran, deploying a major naval “armada” to the Middle East.
The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, with nearly 80 aircraft, is positioned about 700 km off Iran’s coast.
A second carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, is set to depart “very soon” for the region.
Trump has repeatedly threatened military action, first over Iran’s crackdown on protesters and more recently over its nuclear programme.
The White House claims the US “obliterated” Iran’s atomic facilities last year but warns further strikes are possible if Tehran refuses a new deal.