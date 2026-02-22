US-Iran Tensions LIVE: US can strike by Monday or Tuesday, former CIA officer claims

US-Iran Tensions LIVE: Student protests have erupted at multiple universities in Iran as the standoff continues between the nation and US.
On Saturday, US envoy Steve Witkoff said that President Donald Trump is questioning why Iran has not "capitulated" in the face of Washington's military build-up aimed at pressuring them into a nuclear deal.
Witkoff's comments come after Trump, on Thursday, 19 February – had said that Iran had at most 15 days to make a deal on concerns starting with its nuclear programme.
Earlier, Trump issued an ultimatum that the US needs to “make a meaningful deal” with Iran, and emphasised that the coming 10 days will be crucial in determining whether an agreement is reached. He described Iran as a “hot spot" at the moment, despite ongoing "good talks" between officials from both sides. Additionally, Trump mentioned that his son-in-law Jared Kushner will serve as an “envoy of peace.”
The US military is stationing a vast array of forces in the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers, fighter jets and refueling tankers, mentioned a report by Bloomberg
Asian equities fell and oil rose to its highest level since August as escalating tensions in Iran weighed on sentiment.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 0.5% — its first retreat in three days. South Korean shares bucked the broader weakness, rising 1.7% to extend their lead as the world’s best-performing market this year, reported Bloomberg.
Iran and the US have differing views over sanctions relief in talks to curb Tehran's nuclear ambitions, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Sunday, adding that new talks were planned in early March as fears of a military confrontation grow.
Former CIA officer John Kiriakou has claimed that a final decision has been reached by the United States to initiate a military strike against Iran early next week.
Kiriakou made the comments on Julian Dorey Podcast, stating, "I have a friend, former CIA officer, who was at the White House this morning talking to his friends, and he says that a decision has been made to attack Iran on Monday or Tuesday."
President Donald Trump indicated that he is contemplating targeted military strikes to compel Iran to agree to a new nuclear deal, though experts warn that bombing the country could backfire and trigger further regional instability, according to Bloomberg.
A senior Iranian official has told Reuters that that the nation “will not hand over control of its oil and mineral resources to the US”