US-Iran Tensions LIVE: US can strike by Monday or Tuesday, former CIA officer claims

US-Iran Tensions LIVE: Student protests have erupted at multiple universities in Iran as the standoff continues between the nation and US.

On Saturday, US envoy Steve Witkoff said that President Donald Trump is questioning why Iran has not "capitulated" in the face of Washington's military build-up aimed at pressuring them into a nuclear deal.

Witkoff's comments come after Trump, on Thursday, 19 February – had said that Iran had at most 15 days to make a deal on concerns starting with its nuclear programme.

Earlier, Trump issued an ultimatum that the US needs to “make a meaningful deal” with Iran, and emphasised that the coming 10 days will be crucial in determining whether an agreement is reached. He described Iran as a “hot spot" at the moment, despite ongoing "good talks" between officials from both sides. Additionally, Trump mentioned that his son-in-law Jared Kushner will serve as an “envoy of peace.”

