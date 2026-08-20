Iran War News LIVE Updates: Trump announces ‘most crushing economic operation ever’ against Iran

Iran War News LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the "most crushing economic operation ever taken" against a country. His statement came as Iran reels under immense economic pressure due to the ongoing war with the US in West Asia. He also announced “Economic Consequences” against countries which supported Iran.

Trump said he took the action after Iran failed to make a deal with the US to end the months-long war. He posted on TRUTH Social, "No one has given the Islamic Republic of Iran a greater opportunity to make a Deal than me. TRAGICALLY, for them, they have failed to take it."

"Therefore, today, I am announcing the MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY! This will be Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale," Trump said.

He added, "Their navy is gone, their air force is destroyed, their military factories are now rubble, their currency is worthless, and their country is hanging by a thread."

The US President also announced that "any country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences."

"Oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries, front companies — It all needs to stop NOW. You know who you are. This will be an ECONOMIC D-DAY, and we need all of our Allies to stand with the United States of America to isolate, and defeat, the Iran threat. These maniacs are on the ropes, and these HISTORIC MEASURES will cripple them and their ability to project terror worldwide. IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON," he added.

Iran's attack on Europe

Meanwhile, as reports emerged about Iran considering attacks on US targets in Europe, NATO said it is prepared to address any threat and would take necessary action to defend all its members, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing an alliance official.

Iran has reportedly considered attacking military targets in Europe if US President Donald Trump escalates the war.

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