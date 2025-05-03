US demands Iran halt Uranium enrichment, Tehran rejects claims as ‘falsehoods’. What's Trump’s next move? Explained

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Thursday that Iran must abandon its uranium enrichment activities and long-range missile development, and allow American inspectors access to its nuclear facilities.

His remarks came as a scheduled round of nuclear negotiations was postponed. The stalemate persists amid escalating rhetoric, with US President Donald Trump warning that military action against Iran remains on the table if a deal is not reached, as reported by Reuters.

‘Walk away from sponsoring terrorists’: Rubio “They have to walk away from sponsoring terrorists, they have to walk away from helping the Houthis (in Yemen), they have to walk away from building long-range missiles that have no purpose to exist other than having nuclear weapons, and they have to walk away from enrichment,” Rubio said in an interview on the Hannity programme on Fox News.

Iran has consistently maintained that it will not abandon its missile program or halt uranium enrichment—a process that can be used both for generating nuclear energy and, potentially, for producing weapons-grade material.

In response, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio argued that if Iran’s intentions are purely peaceful, it should import enriched uranium for its civilian nuclear energy needs instead of producing it domestically at any level.

“If you have the ability to enrich at 3.67% it only takes a few weeks to get to 20% then 60% and then the 80 and 90% that you need for a weapon,” he said.

“The only countries in the world that enrich uranium are the ones that have nuclear weapons,” Rubio added.

Iran says, ‘falsehoods will not change basic facts’ But Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi said on X late on Friday: “...repeating falsehoods will not change basic facts. As a founding signatory to the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty), Iran has every right to possess the full nuclear fuel cycle.”

“Moreover, there are several NPT members which enrich uranium while wholly rejecting nuclear weapons. Apart from Iran, this club includes several Asian, European, and South American nations. Maximalist positioning and incendiary rhetoric achieve nothing except eroding the chances of success.” Araqchi said.

“A credible and durable agreement is within reach. All it takes is firm political will and a fair attitude,” he added.

Iran has asserted that it has the right to enrich uranium under the terms of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and continues to deny any intention of developing nuclear weapons.

However, Rubio countered that any future agreement must include provisions allowing American participation in inspections, with unrestricted access to all Iranian facilities, including military sites.

Meanwhile, Washington is intensifying its pressure campaign. On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that all purchases of Iranian oil and petrochemical products must cease immediately. He warned that any individual or nation continuing such transactions would face secondary sanctions from the United States, Reuters reported.

Iran spoke out against that approach on Friday. “The continuation of these illegal behaviours will not change Iran's logical, legitimate and international law-based positions,” a foreign ministry statement said, condemning what it called “pressure on Iran's trade and economic partners”.

It added that such sanctions have created “deep suspicion and mistrust about the seriousness of America on the path of diplomacy”.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who headed the Iranian delegation in the three rounds of talks held so far, said Iran was ready for a "just and balanced deal".

"There is no change in our determination to secure a negotiated solution," Araghchi said on X, adding that any deal should guarantee “an end to sanctions.”

The ongoing negotiations represent the highest-level engagement on Iran's nuclear program since former President Donald Trump withdrew from the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and major world powers in 2018.

What's Trump's next move? President Donald Trump announced that the United States would impose secondary sanctions on any country or company that continues to purchase Iranian oil, escalating pressure on Tehran amid stalled nuclear negotiations, a Bloomberg report said.

The move is part of Washington's broader strategy to isolate Iran economically and force concessions in the ongoing talks, which represent the highest-level engagement since the US exited the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018.

In April, Iran exported an estimated 1.7 million barrels per day of crude oil and condensates, with over 80% of those shipments going to China’s private refineries, according to data from analytics firm Kpler.

These purchases provide a crucial economic lifeline to Iran, offering much-needed revenue to its heavily sanctioned and cash-strapped oil sector, often through discounted rates, Bloomberg reported.

The United States has already imposed sanctions on two of these Chinese refineries in recent months as part of a broader campaign to disrupt Iran’s energy exports and financial ties. Washington’s push to tighten these measures—or expand them to target additional Chinese firms—risks deepening tensions with Beijing, which is already locked in a trade conflict with the US, according to the report.

“Any Country or person who buys ANY AMOUNT of OIL or PETROCHEMICALS from Iran will be subject to, immediately, Secondary Sanctions,” Trump said in a Thursday post on social media, without providing further details on the measures. “They will not be allowed to do business with the United States of America in any way, shape, or form.”

President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to preventing Iran from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons, as he pushes for a new agreement to replace the 2015 nuclear deal he withdrew from during his first term. In line with this strategy, his administration has steadily increased pressure on Tehran, implementing multiple rounds of sanctions targeting various sectors of Iran’s economy.

Iran, for its part, maintains that its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes and continues to assert that its right to enrich uranium is non-negotiable under international law.

Trump’s latest move—imposing secondary sanctions on countries and companies purchasing Iranian oil and petroleum products—echoes the aggressive tactics of his first term.

Following the US withdrawal from the Obama-era nuclear accord, the Trump administration reinstated previously lifted sanctions and introduced new measures aimed at curbing Iran's oil exports, a key source of revenue for the country.