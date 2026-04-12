US Iran War Ceasefire Talks LIVE: Trump has ‘no idea’ how negotiation talks will go in Pakistan

US Iran War Ceasefire Talks LIVE: The United States and Iran were set to resume top-level peace talks in Pakistan later Sunday, Iranian media reported, following marathon negotiations that lasted nearly 15 hours, as reported by AFP.

US Iran War Ceasefire Talks LIVE: What happened in the last few hours?

"End of 15-hour marathon talks on first day of Iran-US talks in Islamabad," Tasnim news agency reported, with another media outlet Mehr saying the next round of negotiations will be held after sunrise. Trump claimed military victory against Iran and downplayed the importance of ongoing ceasefire negotiations. “Let’s see what happens – maybe they make a deal maybe they don’t,” the president said. “It doesn’t matter. From the standpoint of America, we win.” A spokesperson for Iran’s joint military command denied an earlier claim by the U.S. that two Navy destroyers transited the waterway, adding that “initiative over the passage of any vessel rests with the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran”, according to Iran’s state media. Trump confirmed in a phone interview with NewsNation that talks among the U.S., Iran and Pakistan had begun, though he does not know how successful they could be. When asked how negotiations would go, Trump said: “I have no idea.” In his strongest words yet, Pope Leo XIV on Saturday denounced the “delusion of omnipotence” that is fueling the U.S.-Israel war in Iran and demanded political leaders stop and negotiate peace.

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