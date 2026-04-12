US Iran War Ceasefire Talks LIVE: Trump has ‘no idea’ how negotiation talks will go in Pakistan

US Iran War Ceasefire Talks LIVE: The United States and Iran were set to resume top-level peace talks in Pakistan later Sunday, Iranian media reported, following marathon negotiations that lasted nearly 15 hours, as reported by AFP.
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On asked whether the US will release Iranian Assets, US President Donald Trump says, "We will see what happens. We are in a deep negotiation with Iran, we win regardless. We have defeated them militarily... We are sweeping the Strait... Whether we make a deal or not, it makes no difference to me — and the reason is because we've won... We were not helped by NATO..."
Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Saturday, Trump claimed military victory against Iran and downplayed the importance of ongoing ceasefire negotiations involving Vice President JD Vance because “regardless what happens we win.”
“Let’s see what happens – maybe they make a deal maybe they don’t,” the president said. “It doesn’t matter. From the standpoint of America, we win.”
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.