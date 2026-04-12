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US Iran War Ceasefire Talks LIVE: Trump has ‘no idea’ how negotiation talks will go in Pakistan

US Iran War Ceasefire Talks LIVE: US delegation, headed by Vice President JD Vance, and the Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, were engaged in talks on how to move the ceasefire forward.

Mausam Jha
Updated12 Apr 2026, 05:43:27 AM IST
US Iran War Ceasefire Talks LIVE: US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters prior to boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 11, 2026. President Donald Trump is on his way to Florida to attend an UFC event. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
US Iran War Ceasefire Talks LIVE: US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters prior to boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 11, 2026. President Donald Trump is on his way to Florida to attend an UFC event. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

US Iran War Ceasefire Talks LIVE: The United States and Iran were set to resume top-level peace talks in Pakistan later Sunday, Iranian media reported, following marathon negotiations that lasted nearly 15 hours, as reported by AFP.

US Iran War Ceasefire Talks LIVE: What happened in the last few hours?

  1. "End of 15-hour marathon talks on first day of Iran-US talks in Islamabad," Tasnim news agency reported, with another media outlet Mehr saying the next round of negotiations will be held after sunrise.
  2. Trump claimed military victory against Iran and downplayed the importance of ongoing ceasefire negotiations. “Let’s see what happens – maybe they make a deal maybe they don’t,” the president said. “It doesn’t matter. From the standpoint of America, we win.”
  3. A spokesperson for Iran’s joint military command denied an earlier claim by the U.S. that two Navy destroyers transited the waterway, adding that “initiative over the passage of any vessel rests with the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran”, according to Iran’s state media.
  4. Trump confirmed in a phone interview with NewsNation that talks among the U.S., Iran and Pakistan had begun, though he does not know how successful they could be. When asked how negotiations would go, Trump said: “I have no idea.”
  5. In his strongest words yet, Pope Leo XIV on Saturday denounced the “delusion of omnipotence” that is fueling the U.S.-Israel war in Iran and demanded political leaders stop and negotiate peace.

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Key Events

12 Apr 2026, 05:42 AM IST
Follow updates here:
12 Apr 2026, 05:42:03 AM IST

US Iran War Ceasefire Talks LIVE: Will US release Iranian assets? Trumo says ‘we win regardless…’

On asked whether the US will release Iranian Assets, US President Donald Trump says, "We will see what happens. We are in a deep negotiation with Iran, we win regardless. We have defeated them militarily... We are sweeping the Strait... Whether we make a deal or not, it makes no difference to me — and the reason is because we've won... We were not helped by NATO..."

12 Apr 2026, 05:38:29 AM IST

US Iran War Ceasefire Talks LIVE: What did Trump say on ceasefire talks?

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Saturday, Trump claimed military victory against Iran and downplayed the importance of ongoing ceasefire negotiations involving Vice President JD Vance because “regardless what happens we win.”

“Let’s see what happens – maybe they make a deal maybe they don’t,” the president said. “It doesn’t matter. From the standpoint of America, we win.”

About the Author

Mausam Jha

Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

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