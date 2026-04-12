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US Iran War Ceasefire Talks LIVE: Trump has ‘no idea’ how negotiation talks will go in Pakistan

US Iran War Ceasefire Talks LIVE: US delegation, headed by Vice President JD Vance, and the Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, were engaged in talks on how to move the ceasefire forward.

Mausam Jha
Updated12 Apr 2026, 05:43:27 AM IST
US Iran War Ceasefire Talks LIVE: US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters prior to boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 11, 2026. President Donald Trump is on his way to Florida to attend an UFC event. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
US Iran War Ceasefire Talks LIVE: US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters prior to boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 11, 2026. President Donald Trump is on his way to Florida to attend an UFC event. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

US Iran War Ceasefire Talks LIVE: The United States and Iran were set to resume top-level peace talks in Pakistan later Sunday, Iranian media reported, following marathon negotiations that lasted nearly 15 hours, as reported by AFP.

US Iran War Ceasefire Talks LIVE: What happened in the last few hours?

  1. "End of 15-hour marathon talks on first day of Iran-US talks in Islamabad," Tasnim news agency reported, with another media outlet Mehr saying the next round of negotiations will be held after sunrise.
  2. Trump claimed military victory against Iran and downplayed the importance of ongoing ceasefire negotiations. “Let’s see what happens – maybe they make a deal maybe they don’t,” the president said. “It doesn’t matter. From the standpoint of America, we win.”
  3. A spokesperson for Iran’s joint military command denied an earlier claim by the U.S. that two Navy destroyers transited the waterway, adding that “initiative over the passage of any vessel rests with the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran”, according to Iran’s state media.
  4. Trump confirmed in a phone interview with NewsNation that talks among the U.S., Iran and Pakistan had begun, though he does not know how successful they could be. When asked how negotiations would go, Trump said: “I have no idea.”
  5. In his strongest words yet, Pope Leo XIV on Saturday denounced the “delusion of omnipotence” that is fueling the U.S.-Israel war in Iran and demanded political leaders stop and negotiate peace.

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12 Apr 2026, 05:42:03 AM IST

US Iran War Ceasefire Talks LIVE: Will US release Iranian assets? Trumo says ‘we win regardless…’

On asked whether the US will release Iranian Assets, US President Donald Trump says, "We will see what happens. We are in a deep negotiation with Iran, we win regardless. We have defeated them militarily... We are sweeping the Strait... Whether we make a deal or not, it makes no difference to me — and the reason is because we've won... We were not helped by NATO..."

12 Apr 2026, 05:38:29 AM IST

US Iran War Ceasefire Talks LIVE: What did Trump say on ceasefire talks?

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Saturday, Trump claimed military victory against Iran and downplayed the importance of ongoing ceasefire negotiations involving Vice President JD Vance because “regardless what happens we win.”

“Let’s see what happens – maybe they make a deal maybe they don’t,” the president said. “It doesn’t matter. From the standpoint of America, we win.”

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