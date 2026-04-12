US Iran War Ceasefire Talks LIVE: Trump has ‘no idea’ how negotiation talks will go in Pakistan

US Iran War Ceasefire Talks LIVE: The United States and Iran were set to resume top-level peace talks in Pakistan later Sunday, Iranian media reported, following marathon negotiations that lasted nearly 15 hours, as reported by AFP.
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On asked whether the US will release Iranian Assets, US President Donald Trump says, "We will see what happens. We are in a deep negotiation with Iran, we win regardless. We have defeated them militarily... We are sweeping the Strait... Whether we make a deal or not, it makes no difference to me — and the reason is because we've won... We were not helped by NATO..."
Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Saturday, Trump claimed military victory against Iran and downplayed the importance of ongoing ceasefire negotiations involving Vice President JD Vance because “regardless what happens we win.”
“Let’s see what happens – maybe they make a deal maybe they don’t,” the president said. “It doesn’t matter. From the standpoint of America, we win.”