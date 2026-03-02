US Iran war news LIVE Updates: Lebanon under fire; MHA cautions against possible violence in India, says report

U.S.-Iran News Today: A new front has opened on Day 3 of the conflict between the US-Israel and Iran. Iran-backed group Hezbollah launched strikes in Israel on Monday in response to the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Israel retaliated by striking Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, its defence forces said. Israel carried out air strikes on the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut on Monday.

The fallout of the conflict was also seen in parts of the UAE, as Tehran launched attacks in retaliation for the Israel-US strikes. The UAE said its two key markets — in Abu Dhabi and Dubai — would close for the first two days of the week.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review the evolving situation in West Asia. The Committee was briefed on the air strikes in Iran on 28 February and the subsequent escalation, including attacks in several Gulf countries, the government said in a press release.

