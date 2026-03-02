US Iran war news LIVE Updates: Lebanon under fire; MHA cautions against possible violence in India, says report

U.S.-Iran News Today: A new front has opened on Day 3 of the conflict between the US-Israel and Iran. Iran-backed group Hezbollah launched strikes in Israel on Monday in response to the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Israel retaliated by striking Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, its defence forces said. Israel carried out air strikes on the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut on Monday.
The fallout of the conflict was also seen in parts of the UAE, as Tehran launched attacks in retaliation for the Israel-US strikes. The UAE said its two key markets — in Abu Dhabi and Dubai — would close for the first two days of the week.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review the evolving situation in West Asia. The Committee was briefed on the air strikes in Iran on 28 February and the subsequent escalation, including attacks in several Gulf countries, the government said in a press release.
Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larijani said in a post on X, “We will not negotiate with the United States.”
He hit out at Trump saying, "Trump plunged the region into chaos with his "delusional fantasies" and now fears more American troop casualties."
"With his delusional actions, he turned his self-made "America First" slogan into "Israel First" and sacrificed American soldiers for Israel's power-hungry ambitions and with new fabrications, it is once again imposing the cost of assassinating its own character on American soldiers and families."
“Today, the Iranian nation is defending itself. The armed forces of Iran did not initiate the aggression,” he said.
An Iranian missile strike targeted the town of Beit Shemesh, located west of Jerusalem, resulting in significant casualties and structural devastation, as reported by Al Jazeera.
Officials told news agency ANI that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has written to states cautioning against possible violence in India in the wake of Israel-US strikes against Iran. The letter was circulated on February 28, asking the states to identify “pro-Iran radical preachers giving inflammatory sermons".
China's foreign ministry spokesperson said the attack and killing of Iran’s supreme leader is a grave violation of Iran’s sovereignty and security."
“It tramples on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms in international relations. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns it,” the statement read.
It added, “We urge for an immediate stop to the military operations, no further escalation of the tense situation and joint effort to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East and the world at large.”
After PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), a direction was issued to all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments
The US military announced it had destroyed the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) headquarters.
"America has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters," the US Central Command, or CENTCOM, said in a statement, adding that the strike had occurred on Saturday.
US President Donald Trump told British newspaper the Daily Mail during a round of interviews that he envisaged a four-week military operation against Iran.
"It's always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so," he was quoted as saying.